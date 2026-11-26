The president has invented an entirely new metric for measuring how fat a bird may be.

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Seth Meyers has mercilessly mocked Donald Trump over his confusion about how to size up a turkey during a typically bizarre Thanksgiving pardon ceremony.

The 80-year-old president granted clemency to two birds named Freedom and Feathers, taking the opportunity to grouse about their names and boast about the defensive capabilities of his enormous White House ballroom.

But it was Trump’s evident fascination with the combined 82-pound weight of the gobblers that particularly tickled Meyers.

Trump got into a bizarre tangle over how fat this year's White House birds were. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“Are these seriously large, or just fairly big?” Trump asked.

“Just throwing out terms no one’s ever used,” Meyers quipped. “Seriously large or just fairly big?! Are those your suit sizes? Is that what you ask for when you walk into Men’s Wearhouse?”

The comedian then launched into an impersonation of Trump instructing staff at the clothing retailer to rebrand their business.

“I don’t know what that is… also, moving forward you will henceforth be known as men’s ballroom,” he said. “Your suits will come in three sizes — seriously large, fairly big, and…”

Meyers cut to footage of Trump declaring: “Missile proof!”

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The president had used the occasion to tout his pet construction project, claiming his ballroom would be “the strongest building ever built in this country.”

Trump’s own dimensions have drawn considerable skepticism over the years.

The Republican’s booking records listed his weight as a mere 215 pounds when he surrendered at an Atlanta jail in 2023, though CNN reported that his aides had completed the paperwork beforehand.

His physician put him at 238 pounds following a medical examination in May, up 14 pounds from his checkup the previous spring.

Trump also got hung up on the size of his feathered guests at last year’s Thanksgiving ceremony, asking whether a particularly hefty bird named Gobble was “abnormally large.”

He subsequently described it as a “rather violent bird.”

The president also used the event to brag about his ballroom. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The president also used that gathering to deride Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker as a “fat slob” while conceding that he could do with shedding some pounds himself.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.

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