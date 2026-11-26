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Fox News has been flayed by a sworn nemesis of Donald Trump.

The conservative network was running coverage of the astonishing scandal surrounding sex-mad Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, but appeared to find itself with nowhere left to turn.

Huang quit the microchip giant after U.S. intelligence concluded he had been having an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. Eleven days later, the board unanimously reinstated him at Trump’s behest.

Watters said words that didn't match his tone. Fox News

Seth Meyers didn’t miss a trick on Wednesday night’s edition of ‘A Closer Look’ on Late Night with Seth Meyers, cutting into a clip from Jesse Watters’ Primetime on Fox News.

Ahead of the clip, Meyers pointed out that Watters had covered the Huang scandal by saying, “all the things that are happening, but... in a dismissive tone.”

“So the Democrats are now licking their chops over the Jensen affair and Trump personally restoring him as CEO,” Watters said.

Trump played a hand in Huang's reappointment, he claimed. Leah Millis/Leah Millis/REUTERS

“This gives them a lot of ammunition. The Democrats will likely use this scandal to impeach. They will say the president is manipulating the market to enrich himself and his Cabinet, and they’re going to say Jensen donated to the ballroom, so Trump saved his hide.

“They’re going to say Trump put our national security at risk and is bowing to the Chinese. And a bunch of Republicans in Congress aren’t going to defend him. So this is going to get ugly fast.

“And the billionaire foreign-born chip king, a Republican donor who cheats on his wife and is tech war profiteering, isn’t the most sympathetic character for the president’s party to defend.”

The crowd was already laughing before the Watters clip had finished.

Jensen Huang admitted an affair with a Singapore-based tech exec suspected of being a Chinese spy. CTI/REUTERS

“He forgot to say this has been ‘A Closer Look!’ I mean, seriously, who leaked our script to Watters? I mean, it’s like he read something we wrote for him and the only thing he changed was the tone.

“Those things are all true. Just because you say it sarcastically doesn’t mean it’s not true. I mean, that’s like if a cop pulled you over and you said, ‘Oh yeah, sure, officer. I’m driving drunk. I’ve had nine tequila shots and got in the car. I can’t see where I’m going, and I’m swerving like I’m being chased by wild turkeys. And yeah, I fed them. Ya, me.” Everything Watters just said sarcastically is actually literally true.”

It wasn’t the only coverage of Fox that Watters included in ‘A Closer Look.’ Elsewhere in the show, he featured a segment from The Ingraham Angle, where its eponymous host Laura Ingraham discussed the knife-edge the GOP is walking regarding Huang.

“Republicans need to be careful here because so many young people, right?” Ingraham said. “And others—young minorities, young immigrants—as we saw in the last election, are becoming increasingly skeptical of capitalism.

“Because, you know, they’ve been told it’s rigged for a few people and there are rules for one group and rules for everyone else. So Republicans have to be very mindful of this, that this is handled properly, correctly, above board, and that it doesn’t look like anyone’s getting any kind of special treatment here.”

“That’s exactly what happened!” Meyers exclaimed. “He got special treatment! That’s already happened. You can’t say we got to make sure everything’s above board while you’re under the boards.

“So one Fox News host is desperately trying to create an alternate reality where everything is above board. Another is trying a different tack: say all the things that are happening, but say them in a dismissive tone.”

Laura Ingraham caught some flak too. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Trump dropped jaws when he told CNBC that “I convinced them [Nvidia’s board].”

“I made the deal. It was a lot easier to convince them yesterday than it was a week and a half ago.”

He said that when the company asked for assurances, Trump told them: “And we gave them assurances, at least with everything we know. We believe he’s fine. He’s absolutely fine.”

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