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Spies seem to be as much a part of the international sturm und drang today as they were during the Cold War. Certainly, spy literature is a thriving genre, and every streamer loves a spy series. A spy scandal has taken down Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang and then, possibly in some further level of intrigue, restored him.

But what is a spy? Who is a spy?

Alice Huang? Jeffrey Epstein? Any of the figures who appeared, dubiously, during the Trump Russia investigation?

Who’s working for whom?

Donald Trump and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House on April 30, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

But what if we flip the question: Not who is a spy, but who isn’t? Who isn’t exchanging information—passing intelligence—from one party to another for the purposes of the advancement of all involved?

In a technical, or certainly old-fashioned sense, spies would be doing this on behalf of their governments, or betraying one government for another, or, in a netherworld of push-pull betrayal, double agents straddling both sides. But these more or less clearly defined relationships break down when private enterprise and government become closely woven operations, when the world is populated by effectively stateless Bond-villain characters, when contact through financial organizations, consultancies, and other intermediaries, and through effortless communication, connects everyone with significant common interests, and when so much valuable, world-order-changing information is held outside of strictly classified files.

Was Alice Huang a Chinese intelligence agent and trained seductress working for the Ministry of State Security? Was she employed in a scheme to target, seduce, and compromise Jensen Huang, using the cover of a senior AI executive? Or was she actually a top executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data center company, who was of course in frequent contact—as are most top Chinese technology executives—with Chinese government sources, and who, for reasons of perhaps both business and the flesh, had a relationship with the Nvidia CEO? That, of course, does not mean she wasn’t sharing critical information with the Chinese government.

Or, more ordinarily, she is just a further blurring of the lines, part of the topsy-turvy mix-up over who might qualify as a spy.

A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 22, 2025. CTI/REUTERS

And, there then, the Trump of it all, and his ten years of Manchurian Candidate behavior. Is he a Putin stooge? What does Putin have on him? What must he have on him given Trump’s unceasing bootlicking of the world’s most evil and corrupt figure? While, at the same time, he undermines so many otherwise steadfast relationships throughout the world. The likelihood that this is not a plan but some combination of blindness, stupidity, personal interest, and craven admiration for the despicable further complicates our ability to cleanly call this what it is: Trump just being Trump or a profound betrayal?

Contacts between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Russian government, or individuals who might strongly appear to be directly connected to the Russian government, provoked an investigation that occupied much of Trump’s first term. Collusion was the term, rather than spying. But certainly the suspicion, very much supported by aspects of the evidence trail, was that the Trump campaign was open to, if not aiding, Russia in its efforts to influence the U.S. election.

Trump survived these accusations in part because Robert Mueller, who led the investigation, presented incriminating evidence but refused, in an act of what he seemed to see as civic omission, to draw conclusions against the sitting president, thereby expanding the tolerance for the blurry world of powerful and shadowy backscratching.

Jensen Huang, hoisted on his relationship with Alice Huang (not to mention his other relationships) and momentarily cast out of the corporate world, has now been absolved and reinstated. This is not unlike the Mueller investigation. Mueller decided the president was too big to take down. Nvidia’s board, under market pressure, and the personal intervention of Donald Trump, for reasons nefarious or not, thought better of their decision, and decided Jensen was too valuable to let go.

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Cynically, the meaning here might be that you can sell out your country if the payday is big enough—Nvidia, however compromised, is too big to fail. Or, more practically, you can understand that everybody is part of somebody else’s transaction, and all transactions are connected to other transactions, with the president of the United States in on so many of them… so what the hell.

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