Rudy Giuliani—who has been permanently disbarred—was awarded one of the nation’s highest honors.

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Late-night host Seth Meyers has annihilated Donald Trump for awarding Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Critics have slammed the president’s decision to present his disgraced ally one of America’s highest civilian honors after the former mayor of New York City faced a cavalcade of lawsuits and criminal charges, which he denies.

Giuliani, whose 2020 election fraud claims led to his disbarment in both New York and Washington, D.C., announced on X that the president presented him with the prize.

“I am honored and humbled to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from my nation and from President Donald J. Trump,” he wrote on Tuesday.

I am honored and humbled to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from my nation and from President Donald J. Trump.



Any and all distinction I have received in public office is fully the result of following the advice of my boss, Ronald Reagan, who said: "There is no limit… pic.twitter.com/hKb7qi5Tc8 — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 24, 2026

Meyers tore into both Giuliani, 82, and Trump, 80, that night, saying: “Well, heck, congrats to Rudy Giuliani on A) receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom and B) still being alive.”

“Before this news broke, I was certain he was dead. And now I’m only 95percent sure he’s dead,” he joked on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

And he didn’t hold back in roasting Giuliani, saying, “I wouldn’t put it past Trump to do a full ‘Weekend at Rudy’s’ situation for the ceremony,” referencing the 1989 comedy Weekend at Bernie’s.

Seth Meyers mocked both Trump and Giuliani. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

“I mean, Rudy already looks like someone has a hand up his a--,” Meyers said scathingly, displaying an image of a wide-eyed Giuliani. “That’s the same face Elmo makes when the puppeteer puts him on in the morning.”

The late-night host continued: “Rudy himself announced that he’s getting the Medal of Freedom, which means there’s a very good chance he’s confused. He probably just got an email offering a 50 percent discount from a scrap yard called Metal of Freedom.”

The MAGA-fied politician was once lauded for his response to the 9/11 attacks as he led New York, but his reputation has since plummeted.

Rudy Giuliani and Trump at a 2016 campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina. Carlo Allegri/REUTERS

Two years ago, Giuliani was permanently disbarred in New York and Washington, D.C., due to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The former mayor of New York City was found guilty of making “demonstrably false and misleading statements” to institutions and the public, echoing Trump’s widespread claims about mass voter fraud.

He is also fighting a lawsuit alleging he sexually harassed his former employee, Noelle Dunphy, who is seeking $10 million in damages. He denies the claims.

Trump presented Giuliani with the honor just a year after issuing a full pardon for his longtime friend.

The president has given the Presidential Medal of Freedom to friends and political allies, including conservative activist Charlie Kirk, posthumously. He has also awarded Tiger Woods, Rush Limbaugh, Babe Ruth, and Arthur Laffer.

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