Rudy Giuliani will be at the White House on Tuesday to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

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President Donald Trump will award his disgraced ally Rudy Giuliani the nation’s highest honor on Tuesday.

Giuliani, Trump’s 82-year-old former personal lawyer, will be at the White House to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Trump, who has called the former New York City mayor a “true warrior,” revealed in September that he would recognize the scandal-ridden loyalist. In November last year, he issued Giuliani a “full, complete, and unconditional” pardon.

On Monday, the Italian ambassador hosted a dinner for Giuliani, where Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hailed his Sept. 11, 2021, terror-attack response and hugged him after saying he “loves” him.

Rudy Giuliani and Trump at a 2016 campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina. Carlo Allegri/REUTERS

“He’s shown a light to all the United States, and to the world, what it’s like to lead in times of the worst circumstances,” Lutnick, who lost his brother and hundreds of employees from his firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, in the attacks, said.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom recognizes individuals who have made major contributions to U.S. national interests, world peace, or significant cultural and public endeavors.

US President Donald Trump awarded Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

During his first term, Trump awarded the honor to 24 recipients, including golfer Tiger Woods and conservative political commentator Rush Limbaugh. In his second term, he has bestowed the medal posthumously on two people, slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk and 9/11 hero Welles Crowther, an equities trader credited with saving over a dozen lives at the World Trade Center.

Giuliani might be considered an unlikely candidate, given his history of negative headlines.

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Giuliani served as a close adviser on Trump’s legal team during his first presidency and was a major voice amplifying false claims that the 2020 election had been “stolen” from Trump, appearing at the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the deadly Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

His election claims led to his disbarment in both New York and Washington, D.C., and he faced multiple lawsuits and criminal charges. Giuliani denied wrongdoing in the criminal cases.

U.S. President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to (L-R) Paige and Alison Crowther, family members of Welles Crowther, a volunteer firefighter known as the 'Man in the Red Bandana' who died in the 9/11 attacks. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

A jury awarded $148 million in damages to two Georgia poll workers who sued Giuliani for defamation after the 2020 election. He filed for bankruptcy soon after and reached a settlement with the pair last year after a judge threw out his Chapter 11 claim.

In September last year, Giuliani settled the $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit Dominion Voting Systems brought against him over his 2020 election conspiracy theories.

Giuliani in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Amazon Studios

However, his public image took a battering years before these cases. In October 2020, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was released. It features hidden-camera footage of Giuliani in a hotel bedroom with an actress posing as a conservative journalist.

Giuliani is seen lying back on a bed with his hand down his trousers—a moment he claimed was just him tucking in his shirt—before Sacha Baron Cohen burst into the room.

Just two weeks later, while major networks called the 2020 presidential race for Joe Biden, Giuliani held a surreal press conference in the parking lot of a Philadelphia landscaping business which was wedged between a crematorium and an adult bookstore. The Trump campaign apparently confused it with the luxury Four Seasons hotel.

Rudy Giuliani speaks to the media at a press conference held in the back parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

His nose-diving legacy was perhaps summed up weeks later when dark rivulets of hair dye dripped down both sides of Giuliani’s face on live television as he pushed baseless voter fraud claims during a sweaty, hour-long press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters.