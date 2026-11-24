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Fox News host Jesse Watters has warned President Donald Trump that Democrats will likely impeach him over the Hollywood-worthy Nvidia spy scandal.

The chipmaker’s boss, Jensen Huang, stepped down after revealing that he cheated on his wife with a suspected Chinese agent. Trump, who owns tens of millions of dollars in Nvidia stock, lobbied hard for his reinstatement.

On Monday, Huang made his heroic return to applause from employees as Trump and his circle tried to sweep the national security concerns under the carpet.

“Things could get ugly,” the chyron states. Fox News

His return coincided with reporting that Huang’s namesake lover, Alice Huang, was in contact with Chinese intelligence while the affair was ongoing.

Watters, on Primetime on Monday evening, predicted that the Democrats will use Trump’s leniency as ammo when the party takes control of the House and Senate in January.

“So the Democrats are now licking their chops over the Jensen affair and Trump personally restoring him as CEO. Even if it was to help the economy and the country. This gives them a lot of ammunition. The Democrats will likely use the scandal to impeach,” Watters warned.

Jensen Huang embraces Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang in 2024. Ann Wang/REUTERS

He went on: “They will say the president is manipulating the market to enrich himself and his Cabinet. And they are gonna say Jensen donated to the ballroom, so Trump saved his hide.”

Trump held between 32,000 and 370,000 shares in Nvidia as of September 30, meaning Huang’s reinstatement as CEO could have netted him up to $15 million, the Financial Times reported, after the company’s value skyrocketed following his return.

Nvidia donated $25 million to Trump’s White House ballroom project.

“They’re gonna say Trump put our national security at risk and is bowing to the Chinese. And a bunch of Republicans in Congress aren’t gonna defend him,” Watters added.

He suggested the public will have little sympathy for a foreign artificial intelligence billionaire.

“So, this is gonna get ugly–fast,” Watters surmised.

“And a billionaire foreign-born chip king, a Republican donor, who cheats on his wife, and is tech war-profiteering isn’t the most sympathetic character for the president’s party to defend. Now, I’m not saying he’s not worth saving. But that’s gonna be a tough argument to make on TV for senators who just got their heads kicked in over data centers and the cost of living.”

Trump and Huang have forged a close personal relationship. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Responding to Watters’ monologue, commentators reminded him that all of the hypothetical charges he mentioned were “true.”

“And they would be right! No lies detected,” Jessica Tarlov, who co-hosts The Five on Fox News with Watters, posted on X.

“Yes. They will say all those things. Because they are true,” Jeff Timmer, a senior adviser to the Project Lincoln PAC, posted.

“Those are the facts, so ‘they’ would be correct,” Polly Sigh, a political commentator, posted.

Melanie D’Arrigo, executive director of the Campaign for New York Health, added, “Why do ‘they’ need to say it when Jesse Watters can say it for them?”

As well as his affair with Alice Huang, the Nvidia CEO is alleged to have had flings with the company’s vice president of healthcare, Kimberly Powell, as well as another alleged affair with a tech firm employee. Huang admitted in a meeting with the board before his rehiring that those were not his only affairs, the Wall Street Journal reported. Huang has been married to his wife, Lori, for 41 years.