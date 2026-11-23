Trump and his oligarch friends are breaking all the rules in plain sight.

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The most stunning thing about Donald Trump’s championing of Jensen Huang’s reinstatement by Nvidia is the sheer brazenness of his relentless lobbying for his friend.

Common sense would suggest caution when handling a sex scandal involving someone who gave you a $25 million donation for your White House ballroom and owns a company that has earned you millions in trades.

It made perfect sense that, at the very least, a CEO at the sharp end of the AI arms race should lose his job if he is caught having an affair with a Chinese spy.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, interact during the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 19, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

But the normal rules don’t apply anymore. Not if you are an oligarch.

Trump didn’t think Huang should have been fired and made no secret of his views, trumpeting them on Truth Social the night before his buddy’s reinstatement. Elon Musk also lobbied for Huang’s return. “The mistake has been corrected,” the world’s richest man wrote on X after Monday morning’s announcement.

The money markets shot back up 30 percent, and smiles returned to the faces of the billionaires. They had proved again that cash holds way more sway in this America than conscience.

At least Richard Nixon had the good grace to try and cover up his skullduggery in the Watergate scandal in the early 70s. His bugging and break-ins were only exposed after a major cover-up.

U.S. President Richard Nixon seated in Oval Office on June 23, 1972. Handout ./REUTERS

Trump doesn’t bother with any of that. He mugs the American people in broad daylight.

No need for deep throat. All that’s required is deep pockets.

And there always seems to be a “taste” for the White House oligarch and his immensely rich buddies.

Unless he divested his Nvidia stock in the past few days, there’s every chance that Trump profited from Monday morning rebound.

Trump could have dropped Huang like a hot potato chip the moment he learned that the Nvidia CEO had been sleeping with a Chinese spy.

Ann Wang/REUTERS

Instead, as he does, the president doubled down, trying to claim that Alice Huang might not even have been a spook, even though his own intelligence services had been telling him she was for months.

Instead of walking away, he made it all about him. That’s what Trump does.

He paid no attention to his favored son, Marco Rubio, urging caution. He piled right in and to hell with the consequences.

Was it all about the markets? Was he that desperate for a Wall Street rebound after the havoc of Freaky Friday?

Maybe. But this time he could pay a heavy price.

Alice Huang, former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, a third unidentified Nividia employee, and Huang's wife Lori Huang. Photo composite by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

The administration has apparently assured Nvidia there is no national security risk in the company’s CEO sleeping with a spy. And the company was quick to remind us of that in the statement announcing Huang’s return.

“The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA,” the board said.

“In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.”

The tech Elvis and his leather jackets was back in the building. But the questions from Suspicious Minds have only just begun.

Nvidia Corp CEO Jensen Huang speaks at the COMPUTEX forum in Taipei, Taiwan May 29, 2023. Ann Wang/REUTERS

The first will be to ask whether the $25 million Huang donated to Trump’s beloved ballroom had anything to do with his decision to support the billionaire chip titan.

The second will be to wonder how much richer Trump, Musk, Huang, and their billionaire boys’ club will get over the next two years.

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But with even senior figures in his own Republican Party—including Newt Gingrich—questioning the wisdom of putting Huang back in charge of Nvidia, perhaps the biggest question of all is whether Trump will survive this scandal.

It’s not like we need a Woodward and Bernstein to solve this one.

The damning evidence is all out there for all to see.