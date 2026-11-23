Julia Louis-Dreyfus Calls Out MAGA Grift Straight Out of ‘Veep’
The Trump ally’s “highly unusual” windfall sounds a lot like a scene from the HBO satire.
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Julia Louis-Dreyfus sees Veep coming to life in the dealings of one of Donald Trump’s top allies.
The 65-year-old Emmy winner posted a screengrab of an X post on her Instagram Stories comparing outgoing New York Rep. Elise Stefanik’s eyebrow-raising sale of her Capitol Hill rowhouse, which some have suggested smelled like a bribe. Stefanik listed the family home for sale for $2.195 million last year, then slashed the price to $1.99 million in February after failing to find a buyer.
The Washington Post reported that her ordeal suddenly turned into a miracle when a mystery buyer purchased the home for $2.9 million.
Louis-Dreyfus, who played former U.S. Representative and Senator from Maryland-turned-president Selina Meyer on Veep for seven seasons, seemed to agree.
“This is literally a scene in Veep,” said the post Louis-Dreyfus shared on Instagram. “Some Russian Oligarch wants to bribe Selina Meyer, and she rejects it… He says, ‘New topic, new topic—I would like to buy your Palm Beach House for $130 million.’ She says, ‘Well, everyone has to live somewhere,’ and takes the bribe.”
The post, written by X user Moiz Ali and previously shared by Veep showrunner David Mandel, amplifies questions from several pundits seeking answers about Stefanik’s mystery buyer. The $2.9 million sale is the third-most-expensive in her neighborhood in the past year. All that is reportedly known about the buyer is that they are listed as AFS Real Estate Holdings, a limited liability company formed in Delaware a month before the sale.
Washington Sun reporter Paul Kane called the deal “highly unusual” in a post on X, and said Stefanik “won’t ID who the buyer is.”
Stefanik’s office defended the sale to the Post, writing in a statement, “The offer to buy the investment property was made and accepted within the range of prices for comparable historic townhouse sales in the neighborhood that range from $2-$4 million.”
Pod Save America co-host Tommy Vietor wrote sarcastically in his own post as he raised suspicion, “Nothing weird or shady about @EliseStefanik getting an all-cash offer on her house that was $900,000 over list price and from a secret buyer. I’m sure it’s fine!”
Louis-Dreyfus’ character routinely bribed and accepted bribes in the political satire. The closest parallel to what Stefanik is accused of occurs in Season 7, episode 6, when Selina Meyer turns down campaign funds from a Georgian war criminal and former president, and he offers to buy her Palm Beach house instead.
According to Louis-Dreyfus, Stefanik’s home sale deserves the Veep theme song.
She said on her Wiser Than Me podcast in June, “I’ve done a lot of comedy in my career, and people don’t immediately think of comedy as part of the artist holding up the mirror to society thing. But of course, that’s exactly what comedy does, and that’s why it’s the comedians who go down first.”
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