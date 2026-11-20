A home purchased for more than $900,000 above its asking price by a mystery buyer has conspiracies swirling.

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One of President Donald Trump’s top allies in Congress has raised eyebrows after her family home sold for $900,000 above its listing price—after months of sitting on the market unsold.

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, who is on her way out of Congress, listed her Capitol Hill rowhouse for sale for $2.195 million in September 2025, then cut the price to $1.99 million in February after failing to find a buyer, according to The Washington Post.

The Post reports that the lawmaker’s multi-million-dollar headache ended in June, with records showing Stefanik sold the home then for $2.9 million, making it the third-most-expensive sale in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in the past year.

Row houses in the Capitol Hill neighborhood are among the city’s most sought-after properties. Kevin Carter/Getty Images

It is unknown who exactly purchased the home. Its buyer is reportedly listed as AFS Real Estate Holdings, a limited liability company formed in Delaware a month before the sale.

Washington insiders have said the sale, listed as an all-cash transaction, is “highly unusual.”

“In this slumping housing market, this is [the] definition of highly unusual,” Washington Sun reporter Paul Kane wrote on X. “She won’t ID who buyer is.”

Tommy Vietor, a former Obama administration official and co-host of Pod Save America, also appeared to find the sale odd.

Elise Stefanik, then 30, was the youngest woman elected to Congress in 2014. She ran as a moderate at the time but later became a top ally of President Donald Trump. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Nothing weird or shady about @EliseStefanik getting an all-cash offer on her house that was $900,000 over list price and from a secret buyer,” he wrote. “I’m sure it’s fine!”

Stefanik’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Her office told the Post in a statement that the home was listed during a government shutdown and “a slow holiday season” and was later sold in a “commercially reasonable transaction.”

“The offer to buy the investment property was made and accepted within the range of prices for comparable historic townhouse sales in the neighborhood that range from $2-$4 million,” her office added in its statement to the Post.

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Stefanik’s office also provided a list of 34 properties in the Capitol Hill neighborhood that are said to be similar to hers. Just 13 of those properties sold for more than Stefanik’s home—and the Post writes that many had features that made them more desirable. The Post found that all but three had more bedrooms than Stefanik’s Independence Avenue SE property, and all but two had more living space.

Stefanik’s former home has three bedrooms, 3.5 baths, three fireplaces, and is located six blocks from the U.S. Capitol. It is 2,700 square feet.

Six real estate experts familiar with the Capitol Hill neighborhood told the Post they knew of no other transactions in which a buyer paid so much above asking. Those experts, including real estate agents and lawyers, said they are not sure why Stefanik’s former home would warrant such a price spike.

Patrick Tangney, a settlement attorney in the region, told the Post that the sale was “very unusual.”

“There may be outlying factors I’m not aware of, but from what I can see on the listing and the property records, it seems to be a very unusual purchase price,” he told the paper.

Stefanik, 42, is on her way out of Congress. She announced in December she would not seek re-election and will soon be replaced by another Republican, Anthony Constantino, who has made his own fair share of headlines this week—like skipping his freshman orientation to chow on a $50 chicken parm in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with the MAGA goon Roger Stone.

Stefanik briefly ran for New York governor late 2025. She announced her bid in November but dropped out the next month after an endorsement from Trump never arrived. Her campaign lasted 42 days, and Trump ultimately endorsed her primary opponent, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, after she dropped out.