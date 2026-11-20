Tiny Trumpy Rep Gives Bizarre Reason He Blew Off Work
Ultra-MAGA’s newest rep says eating $50 chicken parmesan with Roger Stone was “more important” than official business.
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An incoming Republican rep is boasting that he skipped part of freshman orientation for new House members to dine on chicken parm hundreds of miles away.
Rep-elect Anthony Constantino told Punchbowl News that dining with MAGA stalwart Roger Stone is “more important” than his official business in Washington, like choosing and moving into his Capitol Hill office.
“I let my staff pick the office so I can work on more important things such as eating Chicken Parmesan with Roger Stone while planning how to defend us from Radical Democrats,” he said.
Stone, who reportedly encouraged Constantino to run, confirmed that his protégé blew off official business to dine with him at Zito’s Italian Restaurant in South Florida. A chicken parm at Zito’s, advertised as parmigiana di pollo on its menu, costs $50.
“I’m not only had (sic) chicken Parmesan with Anthony @constantino but it was the biggest best chicken Parm from Zito’s of Fort Lauderdale,” Stone wrote.
Constantino, 44, has portrayed himself as a mini-Trump. During his victory speech, after winning New York’s deep-red 21st Congressional district by two points, two years after Donald Trump won it by 21, he attacked the “evil media” for reporting on his bizarre campaign style.
“Listen, you scumbags. Listen, you scumbags. Telling people the truth is the right thing to do,” he raged. “You a------s … You’re a bunch of f---ing a-----s.”
Constantino has continued to rage at the media for reporting that he missed part of orientation, including posting a screenshot of a local reporter asking for comment. He previously lashed out at the Daily Beast for publishing what he described as a “lying headline typical of the Evil News.”
“Local media are becoming creepy stalkers now that I won,” he wrote on X, including a perfectly professional email from a news station’s reporter. “Tom’s questions have nothing to do with helping the people. Let’s talk about $1,000 Christmas bonuses. Has CBS6 issued them?”
The incoming rep has spent the last day responding to criticism that he was not in Washington doing the job he was elected to do.
Constantino, who has released a bizarre song heaping praise on Trump and gifted him a golden statue of the president, fired back in one post: “Why do some unsuccessful people try to give advice to successful people instead of learning from them?”
Back in his home district, Republicans are already fed up with the Trump mini-me.
The head of the Plattsburgh Republican Committee told WCAX3 that Constantino needs to behave like a professional or face expulsion.
“Regardless of whether it is a Republican or Democrat that is elected to that seat, there is a responsibility to hold our elected officials accountable,” the committee’s leader, David Souliere, told the outlet. “The direct messages that were coming in were completely unhinged. Completely unbecoming of a congressman-elect and only furthered why we were putting the statement out.”
Plattsburgh is the second-largest city in Constantino’s district. The most populous is Rome, but it appears Constantino is not even aware of that. In October, he failed to say what the largest city in his district was when asked by political reporter Jake Lahut. Constantino instead answered, “I don’t know, ask Grok,” referring to Elon Musk’s AI chatbot.
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