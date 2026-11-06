SHORT MAN SYNDROME Tiny Trumpy Rep Melts Down at Being Busted Attacking Woman Anthony Constantino took a page out of Trump’s playbook by aggressively berating a female reporter. Jim Franco/Albany Times Union via Getty Images

A firebrand New York Republican has had a meltdown after the Daily Beast accurately reported on him going after a female reporter.

Anthony Constantino launched into a foul-mouthed tirade while declaring victory in the New York 21st District election against Democrat Blake Gendebien, even though the Associated Press has not called the race.

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During his victory speech, Constantino launched a Trump-esque attack on the “evil media” for reporting on his aggressive and confrontational campaign style and social media rhetoric.

“Listen, you scumbags. Listen, you scumbags. Telling people the truth is the right thing to do,” Constantino said. “You a------s … You’re a bunch of f---ing a-----s.”

Anthony Constantino once gifted the president a bronze statue of himself. Constantino For Congress

Constantino, 44, singled out 33-year-old reporter Kate Lisa of City & State New York, who wrote an article last month about how veteran political consultant and top Trump ally Roger Stone suggested that Constantino “be a little nicer” as he sought to win the solidly red seat being vacated by Rep. Elise Stefanik.

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“Roger Stone is a unique person in American history that’s been for some reason behind many of our great political leaders, and he’s misunderstood,” Constantino said. “Sometimes the evil media—particularly Kate Lisa—they call him an ‘a-----e.’”

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“I’ll be honest with you. I think Kate Lisa’s an a-----e. She is,” he said.

The Daily Beast covered Constantino’s outburst with the headline “Tiny Trumpy Rep Launches Vile Attack on Young Woman.”

An irate Constantino shared a screenshot of the coverage while launching into another expletive-ridden tirade.

The Daily Beast/Screenshot/X

“Hi Daily Beast, your lying headline is typical of Evil News: First, I called Kate Lisa an a-----e because she called my friend Roger Stone an a-----e first and then said I am an a-----e too, citing anonymous sources who called me an a-----e,” Constantino posted.

“Second, calling her a ‘Young Woman’ is a lie. Kate is a vicious member of the Evil News who looks far older than me.”

Roger Stone encouraged Anthony Constantino to launch his congressional bid. Tom Brenner/Reuters

During the same rant, Constantino demanded that one reporter be kicked out of the event and threatened New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

One of his staffers described the speech as “like Trump, but on steroids.” In real life, Constantino is actually several inches shorter than the 80-year-old president.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, about 5'7 in height, endorsed Congressman-elect Anthony Constantino. Facebook/Screenshot

Trump claims to be 6′3″ but some earlier records put him at 6′2″, while Constantino stands somewhere between 5′5″ and 5’7″.

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Despite his controversies, including sharing a vile AI-generated deepfake video of his Democratic opponent, Gendebien, appearing to say that he supports rape, human trafficking, and child abuse, Constantino could be one of the few Republicans able to claim a successful midterm race.

He leads Gendebien by two percentage points, with about 95 percent of the votes counted.

In Lisa’s City & State New York report, a GOP insider described Constantino as a “jacka-- who doesn’t belong in Congress, or in public life.”

“He’s not fit to serve in Washington. That bar is really, really low, and he didn’t make the bar in my book.”

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