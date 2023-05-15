Harassment Suit Against Rudy Giuliani Full of Graphic Allegations

A woman who accused Rudy Giuliani of sexual harassment has filed a 70-page complaint in New York Supreme Court that is chock full of graphic allegations and personal text messages.

Noelle Dunphy in January filed a summons—the first step in the civil legal process—in which she claimed that Giuliani hired her for “business development work” in 2019, didn’t pay her what she was promised, and then fired her in 2021. The summons alleged that the former mayor made several antisemitic and racist remarks during “confused and hostile alcohol-laced tirades,” and demanded sexual favors.

The actual lawsuit filed Monday goes into far more detail, including accusations that Giuliani forced her to have oral sex and intercourse, details of his alleged sexual preferences, and the revelation that Dunphy recorded some of their interactions. It seeks $10 million in damages.

Giuliani’s legal team did not respond to requests for comment on the new filing but in January told the Daily Beast that he “categorically denies all of the allegations of this frivolous complaint.”

Here are some of the claims in Dunphy’s new complaint:

‘Short Shorts’

Dunphy’s suit claims that Giuliani insisted she work out of his apartment instead of the office and “made clear that satisfying his sexual demands” was part of her employment. “Giuliani often demanded that she work naked, in a bikini, or in short shorts with an American flag on them that he bought for her,” the complaint states.

‘Forced’ Oral Sex

The complaint states that Giuliani also “forced” Dunphy to perform oral sex and “demanded” it while he took phone calls on speaker phone from clients and friends, including former President Donald Trump. He allegedly told Dunphy he “enjoyed engaging in this conduct while on the telephone because it made him “feel like Bill Clinton.”

‘Billions’ and BDSM

In March 2019, Giuliani allegedly told Dunphy “he fantasized about Wendy Rhoades in the popular television show Billions, stating ‘she wears all that black shit, she’s got a whip, and an electric prod,’” the suit alleges. The complaint claims that Giuliani also tried to force Dunphy to watch BDSM scenes, and allegedly began using abusive language toward Dunphy. “During sex, he called her a ‘cunt,’ a ‘bitch,’ and ‘Rudy’s slut,’ and discussed his interest in “BDSM’ with her,” the complaint states.

Fueled by Viagra

The complaint states that Giuliani “took Viagra constantly” while the two were working together, and would sometimes “point to his erect penis, and tell Dunphy that he could not do any work until ‘you take care of this.’” During the pandemic, when the two were not physically together, Giuliani would also allegedly demand Dunphy “disrobe during their work-related videoconferences.”

Sexy Texts

The complaint includes screenshots of several purported text messages between Giuliani and Dunphy. In one from February 2019, he tells her, “I am dreaming about you,” “you’re mine,” and “Nobody will ever have you now.” In another, asked to shower with her.

‘Functioning Alcoholic’

Dunphy claims in the suit that she rarely saw Giuliani sober, that he drank all day and night,” and would often make Dunphy “fetch his alcohol and make sure he was a ‘functioning alcoholic.’” The complaint also alleges that Giuliani once asked for “bottles of alcohol around 10:00 a.m.” and a text message exchange included in the suit shows Dunphy informing Giuliani that she has scotch for him.

Pardon Us?

Dunphy claims Giuliani told her that he was able to “break the laws” because he had “immunity” and asked if she knew anyone in need of a pardon because he was selling them for $2 million, the complaint states. “He told Ms. Dunphy that she could refer individuals seeking pardons to him, so long as they did not go through “‘the normal channels’ of the Office of the Pardon Attorney because correspondence going to that office would be subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act,” the complaint states.

Hateful Comments

The suit alleges that Giuliani made sexist, racist, and antisemitic comments to Dunphy, saying Jewish men have smaller genitalia, that it’s time to “get over the Passover” because “it was like 3,000 years ago,” and that Black and Hispanic men hit women because “it is in their culture.” The complaint says he also made comments that “demeaned and sexualized” Hillary Clinton and Margaret Thatcher.

2020 ‘Plan’

In February 2019, the complaint notes, Giuliani told Dunphy about then-President Donald Trump’s plan if he were to lose the 2020 election. “Specifically, Giuliani told Ms. Dunphy that Trump’s team would claim that there was ‘voter fraud’ and that Trump had actually won the election,” the complaint states. “This plan was discussed at several business meetings with Giuliani and Lev Parnas.”

Speed Dial

The complaint says Giuliani constantly phoned Dunphy and demanded to approve her own calls. “During February 2019, Giuliani’s habit of calling her obsessively continued, including approximately 34 calls on February 1, 2019, 19 calls on February 2, 2019, 44 calls on February 5, 2019, 32 calls on February 6, 2019, 28 calls on February 7, 2019, 36 calls on February 11, 2019, 50 calls on February 12, 2019, 53 calls on February 13, 2019, and 10 calls on February 14, 2019,” the complaint states.

In January—after Dunphy filed the summons on her own and before she had retained a lawyer—Giuliani’s team said she was never employed by him or his companies.

“These are libelous allegations drafted by an individual with no lawyer, because no lawyer would associate themselves with this nonsense,” Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, said then.

“Unfortunately, when you are in the public eye, you become a target for these predators. Any cursory due diligence will reveal that this person is not truthful and any publication of these lies will be purely malicious on the part of your publication.”