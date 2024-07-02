Rudy Giuliani Disbarred in New York for His Election Lies

Neck deep in lawsuits, alleging everything from sexual harassment to attempting to steal an election, Rudy Giuliani has officially been disbarred in the state of New York.

Crossing the Rubicon on Tuesday, the New York State Bar kicked Giuliani to the curb, suspending his bar card. Someone else will have to pick up the tab for him now.

In their ruling, a panel of five judges on the Appellate Division of the First Judicial Department cited Giuliani’s litany of false statements, allegations of misconduct, and his involvement in the Trump campaign’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

“[Giuliani] flagrantly misused his prominent position as the personal attorney for former President Trump and his campaign, through which respondent repeatedly and intentionally made false statements,” the court wrote.

Giuliani was temporarily suspended from the New York State appellate circuit in 2021 by a panel of five judges who took great umbrage with Giuliani’s involvement with the January 6 Capitol insurrection and his central role in many of the election denial cases that the Trump campaign launched.

The panel called Giuliani an “immediate threat” to the public and pinned the blame for the insurrection, in part, on him.

In a statement on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Giuliani said: “Members of the legal community who respect the rule of law in this country should immediately come forward and speak out against this politically and ideologically corrupted decision by the New York Bar Association. We will be appealing this objectively flawed decision in hopes that the appellate process will restore integrity into our system of justice.”

In 2023, a D.C. ethics panel similarly recommended that the bar suspend Giuliani’s license in D.C. over his involvement with the Trump campaign’s various attempts to steal the 2020 election. Earlier this year, Giuliani was temporarily disbarred, according to the D.C. Bar.

Giuliani is on the hook for $148 million after he was sued for defaming poll workers in the 2020 election. He declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December following the ruling and reportedly owes $153 million, including the defamation bill, according to The New York Times.

He is also fighting a lawsuit alleging he sexually harassed his former employee, Noelle Dunphy, who is seeking $10 million in damages.

The laundry list goes on in Arizona, where Giuliani pleaded not guilty in May to felony charges related to the Trump campaign’s “fake electors” scheme.