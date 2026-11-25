By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

Rudy Giuliani’s son has faced pushback for fawning over his father’s controversial legal career, with many pointing out that the former mayor was disbarred two years ago.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump awarded his 82-year-old former lawyer the Presidential Medal of Freedom, only a year after issuing Giuliani a “full, complete and unconditional” pardon over his alleged involvement in the challenge to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Trump thanked Andrew's father for a "lifetime of service" before granting him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Finn Gomez/Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Giuliani was one of the most public proponents of the stolen election conspiracy theory that spurred the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol, spreading baseless claims about Dominion Voting Systems, filing legal challenges on behalf of the Trump campaign and prompting supporters in a speech preceding the attack to “have a trial by combat” over the certified election results.

Giuliani’s son Andrew–a former associate director of the public liaison office in Trump’s first term–was questioned about the controversy by White House reporters following the ceremony.

“I think what Rudy Giuliani has done over the last six years will go down in history as one of the most important legal jobs that has ever been done by any attorney,” Andrew, 40, told reporters. “To defend the president of the United States against some of the evil forces that were out there… I am so proud of my father.”

Giuliani was seen as the orchestrator behind the "Stop the Steal" legal battles in 2020 and 2021. David Dee Delgado/David Dee Delgado/REUTERS

He continued: “watching him go and take on a case that might not have been winnable in the timeframe that he had, but I think more and more people now see how important, how consequential it was to put the facts on the table.”

His son’s reverence set off a chorus of scrutiny aimed at the veteran lawyer’s contentious career.

“Bro, your father was disbarred,” one X user wrote.

“What did he do?” another asked. “No, really, what?”

“Apple from a very disgraced tree…” another replied, referencing Giuliani’s 40-year-old son.

Trump pardoned his longtime friend last year, following a series of lawsuits against the former lawyer. ERIC THAYER/Eric Thayer/REUTERS

Giuliani was permanently disbarred in New York and Washington, D.C., in 2024. A Manhattan appeals court ruled that Giuliani had “deliberately violated some of the most fundamental tenets of the legal profession,” and “actively contributed to the national strife that has followed the 2020 Presidential election.”

A jury awarded two Georgia poll workers $148 million in damages in a defamation suit against Giuliani after the 2020 election. He filed for bankruptcy and reached a settlement with the workers last year.

Play Video

Once hailed “America’s Mayor” for his response to the 9/11 attacks, Giuliani has had a slow fall from grace ever since. Since finishing as New York Mayor, he lost a presidential primary, advised Trump on his first campaign, and was caught in strange circumstances with a woman posing as a conservative journalist in a Sacha Baron Cohen movie.

Rudy Giuliani did not respond to a request for comment through his personal website.

After accepting the presidential medal at the White House on Tuesday, Giuliani posted on X that he felt “honored and humbled,” crediting his family and “all the men and women who worked with me, disagreed with me, and loved me.”