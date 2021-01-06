Rudy Giuliani Wants ‘Trial by Combat’ Over 2020 Election Results
DERANGED
Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani kicked off his speech at Wednesday’s “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C. by telling thousands of fired-up pro-Trump protesters that they should contest the election results via “trial by combat.”
Just ahead of President Donald Trump’s appearance at the election conspiracy gathering, the former New York City mayor spun his baseless claims about corrupt voting software flipping Trump votes to President-elect Joe Biden before issuing his deranged, medieval-era challenge.
“So over the next ten days, we get to see the machines that are crooked, the ballots that are fraudulent. And if we are wrong we will be made fools of. But if we are right, a lot of them will go to jail,” Giuliani said to loud cheers. “So let’s have trial by combat! I’m willing to stake my reputation, the president is willing to stake his reputation on the fact that we’re going to find criminality there.”
Trump and his allies have lost scores of lawsuits challenging the election results in state and federal courts and state election officials have roundly debunked Team Trump’s allegations of widespread voter fraud. Furthermore, lawyers for Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems have warned Giuliani to expect legal action over his unfounded and false claims about the companies.