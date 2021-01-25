Dominion Voting Systems Sues Giuliani for $1 Billion in Damages Over Baseless Election Fraud Claims

Read it at The New York Times
Rudy Giuliani might soon face some actual consequences for pushing completely baseless election fraud conspiracy theories. According to The New York Times, Dominion Voting Systems has filed a defamation lawsuit against the Trump lawyer, accusing him of whipping up “a viral disinformation campaign” of “demonstrably false” allegations. The suit, which was filed Monday, reportedly lists over 50 statements from Giuliani which accused Dominion—one of the biggest voting machine manufacturers in the country—of fraudulently flipping Trump votes to help Joe Biden. The company is reportedly seeking damages of more than $1.3 billion. Giuliani is yet to comment on the suit.