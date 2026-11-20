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Seth Meyers has torn apart Elon Musk’s claim that he isn’t MAGA.

The world’s richest man, who helped Donald Trump get elected in 2024, made a shocking U-Turn on his allegiance to MAGA this week, following his humiliation in the midterm elections.

During an interview at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Musk, 55, claimed he is “not MAGA” and said, “there are positives and negatives in both parties.” The tech trillionaire made these remarks remotely, dialing into the call while accompanying the 80-year-old president on his trip to Shenzhen, China.

Musk fiercely backed Trump in the 2024 election. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

“I’m not sure what MAGA means, but I don’t think I’m like—if that means, sort of, blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that,” Musk said.

His abandonment of the MAGA movement comes after he poured half a billion dollars to back Republicans in the midterm elections, in which the party failed spectacularly. Musk told DealBook that he feels “pretty foolish” for his lost investment.

The irony was not lost on Meyers, Trump’s nemesis and an NBC anchor, who made it clear to Musk just how ironic his statements were. He began by saying that “Trump’s closest allies are scrambling to get away from him as fast as they can” in the wake of November’s election.

Musk was previously jumping for joy for the MAGA movement, but now, he has reversed course. Andrew Kelly/Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

“I’m sorry, you’re not MAGA, but you said this,” Meyers continued, panning to footage of Musk declaring at a 2024 rally, “I’m not just MAGA. I’m dark gothic MAGA.”

“Sounds like you’re MAGA, man!” the late-night host said. “You spent nearly half a billion on MAGA candidates. You spoke at the inauguration; you campaigned with Trump. And on top of all that, you were at the White House so often, you were basically their Kramer.”

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