Several family members have opted not to spend the holiday with the president.

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President Donald Trump’s Thanksgiving invite list looks surprisingly light on family members, according to loose-lipped insiders.

His wife Melania, perhaps unsurprisingly, will be at the table to dive into some turkey with her 80-year-old husband. Trump and Melania will call troops overseas.

Barron Trump, the lanky young scion of the president, is back from New York University to dine with his parents at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, according to insiders who spoke to the Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old will have ample room to stretch out his long legs, as Eric and Lara Trump and their children will be in North Carolina with Lara’s family, a source said. Another added that Ivanka Trump and her husband, Trump aide Jared Kushner, have also swerved from the tacky golf club and opted instead for festivities with Kushner’s family in Miami.

Trump busted out his dance moves at Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago last year. melaniatrumpprofile/Instagram

Tiffany Trump, the fourth child of the president and his only child with his second wife, Marla Maples, has carved out some time for her old man, sources say. She and her husband Michael Boulos, who crashed a high-level meeting with UAE officials in June, will be there alongside Donald Trump Jr. and his new wife Bettina Anderson, according to a source familiar with their plans. The president skipped their wedding in May.

Natalie Harp, perhaps unsurprisingly, will be bolted to Trump’s side throughout festivities, sources say. She has made a name for herself as one of Trump’s most loyal allies and even wrote bizarre letters, revealed by the Daily Beast, about her devotion to him.

Walt Nauta, a U.S. Navy veteran who fetched Trump’s Diet Cokes in the White House before moving to Mar-a-Lago to serve as a personal aide, is also expected to be there alongside a bevy of other aides who are ready to work, if needed.

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The team includes Chamberlain Harris and Margo Martin, a White House official said. The Mail cited the official as saying that other senior staff will rotate throughout the retreat.

Alina Habba, the president’s former lawyer, will be in Palm Beach, but not with Trump. She is expected to be at her nearby home with her new husband, Turkish businessman Turhan Mildon.

Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s former Director of National Intelligence who resigned in May, will split her time between Austin, Texas, and her native Hawaii.

The Trumps before Thanksgiving in 2024. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

FBI Director Kash Patel will be with his fiancée, country singer Alexis Wilkins, in the Washington, D.C., area, a source told the Mail.

The president kicked off the holiday with a 461-word rant against the “radical left,” demanding an investigation into the so-called “FAKE” economy numbers released before Election Day, and also took aim at Somalis, Minnesotans, immigrants, and reporters.

“HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL AMERICAN PATRIOTS WHO HAVE WORKED SO HARD TO MAKE OUR COUNTRY GREAT!” Trump began.

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He continued, “Additionally, I would like to wish a Happy Thanksgiving to even those who issued fake Economic Numbers, just prior to the Election, and corrected them yesterday, three weeks late, showing that the GDP was actually 4.3%, versus 3.4%, A RECORD SETTING ERROR, and one so grave that it should be immediately investigated.”

“Also, I would like to wish a very Happy Thanksgiving to all of those people that have worked so hard to bring our Country to the Radical Far Left, those that are looking to change our Court System to that of Sharia, those who want to redistribute Property, so that all of the hardworking people that have built up, over a lifetime, a certain Wealth, will now be forced to distribute it throughout the Country, even to those who refuse to work.”

He then turned to his vanity projects, claiming that reporters and Americans did not comprehend the “broken windows, numerous chipped and decaying columns, broken, dilapidated, and missing moldings, and lack of a proper plaster and paint job on the White House.”

Mar-a-Lago will be emptier than usual for the Thanksgiving get-together. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“Most importantly, thank you to the murderers, drug dealers, and criminals of all shapes, sizes, and colors, who illegally entered our Country from other countries’ jails, prisons, mental institutions, and places unknown, to rape, plunder, and kill American Citizens in record numbers. They are mostly gone now, brought back to their point of origin and, hopefully, living a beautiful and idyllic life, and promising, ideally, never to kill innocent people again, but we won’t have to worry about that, because they are GONE but, Happy Thanksgiving to them anyway, even though from Faraway Lands,” he said.

Trump’s fiery seasonal messages have long been a staple of his social media output, dating back to the seminal “Happy Thanksgiving to all—even the haters and losers!” in 2013.

The White House has been contacted for comment.