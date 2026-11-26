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Donald Trump certainly did not seem thankful on Thanksgiving morning.

The president, 80, has kicked off the holiday with a 461-word bonkers rant against the “radical left”, demanding an investigation into the so-called “FAKE” economy numbers released before Election Day, and also took aim at Somalis, Minnesotans, immigrants, and reporters.

“HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL AMERICAN PATRIOTS WHO HAVE WORKED SO HARD TO MAKE OUR COUNTRY GREAT!” Trump began.

He continued, “Additionally, I would like to wish a Happy Thanksgiving to even those who issued fake Economic Numbers, just prior to the Election, and corrected them yesterday, three weeks late, showing that the GDP was actually 4.3%, versus 3.4%, A RECORD SETTING ERROR, and one so grave that it should be immediately investigated.”

Donald Trump’s 461-word rant on Thanksgiving morning. Truth Social

“Also, I would like to wish a very Happy Thanksgiving to all of those people that have worked so hard to bring our Country to the Radical Far Left, those that are looking to change our Court System to that of Sharia, those who want to redistribute Property, so that all of the hardworking people that have built up, over a lifetime, a certain Wealth, will now be forced to distribute it throughout the Country, even to those who refuse to work.”

He then turned to his vanity projects, claiming that reporters and Americans did not comprehend the “broken windows, numerous chipped and decaying columns, broken, dilapidated, and missing moldings, and lack of a proper plaster and paint job on the White House.”

“Most importantly, thank you to the murderers, drug dealers, and criminals of all shapes, sizes, and colors, who illegally entered our Country from other countries’ jails, prisons, mental institutions, and places unknown, to rape, plunder, and kill American Citizens in record numbers. They are mostly gone now, brought back to their point of origin and, hopefully, living a beautiful and idyllic life, and promising, ideally, never to kill innocent people again, but we won’t have to worry about that, because they are GONE but, Happy Thanksgiving to them anyway, even though from Faraway Lands,” he said.

Trump’s wild post came after he raged in a separate tirade following the U.S. Department of Commerce on Wednesday raising the gross product, or GDP, growth rate to 4.3 percent from 3.4 percent—a higher growth rate than economists anticipated.

“It was just revealed that the REAL Numbers on the Economy, published before the Election, were FAKE, and a correction was issued yesterday by the people in the Government Agency that does these numbers,” Trump wrote at 9:24 a.m.

Trump kicked off Thanskgiving with a rant about his election losses. Screenshot/Truth Social /Truth Social

“The American Economy under The Trump Administration is doing FAR BETTER than the good numbers already released. Third Quarter GDP Growth has now been corrected to be 4.3%, instead of 3.4%, a major difference!”

The president then donned his tinfoil hat and questioned why the so-called “correct number” had not been released ahead of November 3rd.

“I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation. This is not a small error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error,” he wrote.

But Trump’s election conspiracy omitted key details—as they often do.

The percentage point is merely the latest, regularly scheduled GDP estimate. It is the first of two revisions the Commerce Department typically releases. The next will be released in December.

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Only after Trump aired his personal grievances did he wish the nation a happy Thanksgiving.

“HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL,” he wrote in a subsequent post.