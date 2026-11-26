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Donald Trump spent the opening moments of the Thanksgiving holiday reading negative news stories about himself before moaning about them on social media.

In a Truth Social post sent at 12:47 a.m. ET, the 80-year-old president raged at David E. Sanger, The New York Times’ White House and national security correspondent, calling him a “mediocre” reporter and a “lowlife.”

The post came hours after Sanger published a damning article noting that Trump takes credit when the stock market rises—as seen following the president’s extraordinary intervention to demand that Nvidia reinstate sex-mad Jensen Huang as CEO—but takes no responsibility when his decisions or policies contribute to a downturn.

The 80-year-old president has a habit of staying up all night scrolling on social media. Truth Social/Donald Trump

“David E. Sanger, the mediocre reporter for the Failing New York Times, didn’t mention in his recent story on me the successful closing of the Border, best crime stats in years (lowest murder rate since 1900 - 126 years!), biggest Tax and Regulation Cuts, EVER, the most successful naval blockade in history, the destruction of Iran’s Navy and Air Force (and more!), the ONE DAY WIN against Venezuela, and today’s big success in straightening out the Obama caused mess in Iowa,” Trump posted.

“David Sanger is a lowlife that only writes what he is told to write by his bosses. Also, until the Election, best Market, EVER, 82 days, settled 8 Wars, and the USA is respected again like never before!”

In his article, Sanger noted that Trump took credit for Nvidia’s stock surging more than 31 percent after the announcement that Huang would return as the company’s CEO, even after he admitted having multiple affairs, including with one woman accused of being a Chinese spy.

Donald Trump excitedly likened Nvidia’s stock price to a “rocket ship going in the right direction” after Jensen Huang returned as CEO. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump, who owns around $62 million worth of Nvidia stock, admitted he had “convinced” the Nvidia board to bring Huang back and assured its members that his extramarital affair did not pose a national security risk, making the president around $15 million on his stock holdings in the process.

However, the bump was short-lived, with Nvidia’s stock falling 5.9 percent on Tuesday and another 5 percent on Wednesday, as uncertainty over Trump’s controversial intervention involving Huang and fears of an AI bubble bursting weighed on investors.

In a Wednesday Truth Social post, the president tried to blame the stock market’s decline on the midterm election results, in which Democrats swept control of the House and Senate as voters rejected Trump and the GOP across the country.

“I wasn’t on the Ballot, but if I was, the results, just like all three times before, would have been much different, and the Stock Market, and your 401-k’s, would be BOOMING. I told you so!!!” Trump wrote.

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Sanger noted that during both of Trump’s terms, the president had cited stock market performance as proof of his business acumen and his status as the “master of the many intersections between the presidency and economic performance.”

“But Mr. Trump has also made it clear that he does not subscribe to the theory that if a president is responsible for market surges, he must also be responsible for declines,” Sanger added.

The Daily Beast has contacted The New York Times and David E. Sanger for comment.