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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly weighed dusting off a decades-old wartime law to get scandal-plagued tech billionaire Jensen Huang back in charge of Nvidia.

The Pentagon chief and his deputy, Steve Feinberg, discussed whether the Trump administration could use the Defense Production Act to pressure the chipmaker’s board into reinstating Huang, The Washington Post reported Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the discussions.

The Pentagon flatly denied the Post’s reporting, with an unnamed official saying that the discussions never occurred and that no such proposal had been put forward by the department’s senior leadership. Nvidia declined to comment to the Post.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reportedly floated the idea of using the Defense Production Act to get Jensen Huang back as CEO of Nvidia. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

While the law does not explicitly empower the president to install a corporate executive, Pentagon officials reportedly considered whether redirecting Nvidia’s manufacturing capabilities toward military projects could give the administration leverage over its board.

Such a move could have disrupted the chipmaker’s commercial operations and dented its profits.

The law, introduced in 1950, gives the president sweeping powers to prioritize government contracts and mobilize private industry in the interests of national defense. President Donald Trump previously invoked it during the COVID-19 pandemic to compel General Motors to manufacture ventilators.

The Pentagon chief and his deputy, Steve Feinberg, debated the idea, according to three people with knowledge of their discussions. JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, experts have questioned whether the Pentagon’s reported plan would have been legally viable.

Restricting Nvidia’s exports would have given the administration more leverage over the company, according to Bill Greenwalt, a Defense Production Act expert at the American Enterprise Institute. He told the Post that using the law to tie up the chipmaker in government contracts was not supported by the legislation.

It remains unclear whether the proposal ever reached Trump or Vice President JD Vance, or whether Nvidia was made aware of it.

Huang had an affair with a Singapore-based tech exec thought to be a Chinese spy. CTI/REUTERS

The reported discussions formed part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to return Huang to the helm of the company amid mounting concerns about the economy and America’s position in the AI race with China.

Trump had personally enlisted Vance to help broker Huang’s return as the scandal surrounding the billionaire rattled financial markets.

Nvidia’s board unanimously voted to reinstate Huang on Monday, less than two weeks after he stepped down following revelations about his sex life.

Huang was eventually reinstated as CEO after Trump mounted an intense pressure campaign aimed at Nvidia's board. picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

The married billionaire had admitted to an affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who was identified by The New York Times as a suspected Chinese spy.

He was subsequently hit with further allegations of extramarital relationships involving Nvidia employees.

Despite the national security concerns surrounding Huang, Trump has remained one of his most vocal defenders, publicly pushing for his return to the company.

The president’s intervention has also raised questions about his own financial interests, as well as Nvidia’s $25 million contribution to his White House ballroom project.

The Pentagon, Nvidia, and the White House did not immediately respond to separate requests for comment from the Daily Beast.