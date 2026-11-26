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President Donald Trump is privately seething at the Army over its handling of a stockpile of crumbling explosives in Iowa, according to insiders.

Three sources told CBS News that he and other officials were relieved by how the Wednesday blast played out but that the 80-year-old was livid about how the Army dealt with the problem in the months leading up to the controlled detonation of roughly 5 tons of degraded lead azide, an explosive chemical used mainly in detonators.

After the blast at a munitions plant in southeastern Iowa, Trump masked his reported ire with a congratulatory message on his social media site. “Great job by the Army, and others, in Iowa!!! President DJT,” Trump posted on Truth Social about five hours later.

Truth Social / Donald Trump

Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle called the operation a “HUGE success,” and the Army gave residents the all clear just after 6:30 p.m. ET, saying it had detected zero airborne lead.

Behind the cheering was a frantic scramble, according to sources. Top administration officials were caught off guard by the extent of the problem while flying home from China after Trump’s Asia trip, one U.S. official said.

That sent White House chief of staff Stephen Miller into action from Air Force One, with hours of phone calls, a dozen agencies and nearly every member of the Cabinet.

The Army, meanwhile, had known since spring. It told the Environmental Protection Agency in March that a routine inspection had found 68 barrels of potentially unstable chemicals.

The blast caused a large plume of smoke to rise hundreds of feet into the air above the plant. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Yet then-Army Secretary Dan Driscoll failed to raise the threat with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth or other senior officials, several U.S. officials told CBS News.

A separate source said the Army notified Hegseth’s office early on, but other officials said the message never reached Hegseth. Driscoll resigned in September amid tensions with Hegseth.

Telle himself learned of the stored chemicals in September but didn’t brief his superiors, officials told CBS News, and several sources said officials have discussed quietly shifting him out of the acting job within weeks.

Gen. Christopher LaNeve, the Army’s chief of staff, has also come up in internal administration conversations. Telle, for his part, thanked Trump and his administration “for mobilizing an unprecedented whole of government approach to fix this problem once and for all for the great people of Iowa.”

Top administration officials, including Stephen Miller, were caught off guard by the extent of the problem while flying home from China after Trump’s Asia trip. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Accounts of the timeline differ. Vice President JD Vance told reporters the administration learned about six months ago “that it was impossible to move it — it was impossible to effectively neutralize it without causing significant danger to the surrounding community.”

Other officials said the conclusion that a controlled detonation was the only safe option came about two months ago.

Iowa Governor-elect Rob Sand, a Democrat, said the “lead-up to the detonation should never have been so chaotic and unclear” and called for “immediate transparency.”

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Trump fired back that Sand had “hurt and delayed the process” and should stop trying to “nitpick and issue phony complaints.”

Earlier in the week, Trump said he would hold Sand responsible “for any and all death or destruction” if he blocked the operation, though Sand had no authority over the detonation. CNN reported Trump also warned Sand he “will remember” the criticism.

Other officials defended the administration’s response, saying the dozens of lower-level career officials who knew about the danger for months appropriately discussed how to handle it.

The White House and the Pentagon have been contacted for comment.