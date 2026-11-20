Departures rippled out from New York HQ to the London operation, where more than two dozen staffers decided to leave.

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Dozens of CBS News staffers took buyouts this week, hollowing out the foreign desk of Bari Weiss’ troubled network in what one staffer called an “extinction-level event.”

Wednesday was the deadline for many CBS News employees to accept buyout offers from MAGA-friendly parent company Skydance, according to Status. Departures rippled across nearly every corner of the network, from 60 Minutes to the Washington bureau to CBS Evening News.

Weiss was a right-wing blogger with no prior television production experience when she was installed as editor-in-chief last October, and has overseen declining ratings and the departures of multiple high-profile talents.

No part of the network was hit harder than its London bureau, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Status anonymously.

More than two dozen staffers accepted buyouts, leaving the outpost, from which CBS News runs much of its foreign coverage, severely depleted. “It’s pretty much an extinction-level event,” one CBS News staffer in London told Status.

Status’s Oliver Darcy was told several factors drove the exits in London, chief among them great disdain in the bureau for Foreign Editor Shayndi Raice after her blowup at staffers. Raice, hired by Weiss from the Wall Street Journal in May, threatened to fire staffers for “insubordination” during a 15-minute tirade that leaked to Status, according to earlier reporting.

Staffers are also aware that Skydance will eventually seek to merge CBS News with CNN, and since CNN has more international muscle, the combination would likely hurt CBS most.

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On Wednesday morning, Raice took a moment during the network’s regular editorial meeting to address the deadline, encouraging staffers still weighing their options to reach out with questions. She appeared emotional, according to Status.

At 60 Minutes, led by Nick Bilton, more than half a dozen staffers took buyouts, though no senior-level staffers chose to exit. Several staffers at the Evening News and CBS Mornings also accepted the offers. In Washington, several decided to leave, with one person putting the number in single digits, and those who remain are concerned about the bureau’s health.

It is the latest round of cuts at the network. CBS News laid off roughly 100 employees in October 2025, and in March it cut 6 percent of its staff and shut down CBS News Radio after almost 100 years.

Skydance is headed by David Ellison. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The company, led by nepo billionaire David Ellison, is working to deliver the $6 billion in cost savings it has promised Wall Street, while also preparing for a potential combination of CBS News and newly acquired CNN.