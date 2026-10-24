COMING FROM INSIDE THE HOUSE MAGA Election Fraud Crusader Busted for Shady Voting Tactics Scott Presler’s get-out-the-vote efforts seem to have taken a wild twist. Timothy Hurst/Denver Post via Getty Images

A Republican operative who regularly accuses Democrats of voter fraud allegedly let three fellow conservatives register to vote using his Pennsylvania address—even as questions swirl about whether they actually lived there, according to a report.

Scott Presler, a 38-year-old conservative get-out-the-vote organizer whose resemblance to CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins has become a running joke on social media, bought a home in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, and used that address to vote in November’s election.

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Presler himself has joked about his resemblance to CNN star Kaitlan Collins. Getty Images

Three other GOP operatives unrelated to Presler and from other states also registered to vote using his address, The Bulwark reported Friday, in what could violate election laws.

Pennsylvania law states that the address voters list on their registration must be “the residence of a person in which his habitation is fixed, and to which, whenever he is absent, he has the intention of returning.”

It goes on: “A person shall not be considered to have gained a residence in any election district of this State into which he comes for temporary purposes only, without the intention of making such election district his permanent place of abode.”

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The question is not simply how long someone lived at an address, but whether they intended to make it their permanent home when they registered to vote.

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Presler’s political action committee, Early Vote Action, said no law was violated.

Presler organized a "Stop the Steal” protest outside the Pennsylvania Capitol after the 2020 election. Leah Mills/Reuters

“Mr. Presler is a generous person who, over time, has had friends find residency in his home while actively working and residing in Pennsylvania. EVA PAC takes its voter registration compliance with law very seriously,” it said in a statement.

“Several of the residents that once lived in Scott’s home have now since departed and found residence elsewhere in other states—yet as you’ve shown, the PA voter rolls continue to reflect their names here,” they continued. “It is pure madness that PA can’t clean up their voter rolls.”

But according to The Bulwark, questions remain about whether the three individuals—a consultant who voted in Florida in 2020 and April 2025, an Oklahoma-based conservative social media figure, and a man with ties to Virginia—had actually established residency at Presler’s home.

The consultant, Heather Langley, “uprooted her life to spend the next 3 months for Trump in Pennsylvania,” Presler wrote in an Aug. 10, 2024 social media post, raising questions about whether she intended to make the state her permanent home.

Presler maintains his activities were legal. Cheney Orr/REUTERS

Additionally, federal campaign finance records reviewed by The Bulwark show that payments Langley received from Presler’s PAC between Aug. 5 and Nov. 13 for “friend strategy consulting” and travel reimbursement listed a Crestview, Florida, address.

Langley voted in a special election in Florida on April 1, 2025, using that address.

Another person whose residence during the 2024 election has raised eyebrows is Oklahoma-based social media figure Alfred Ashley. His own social media posts also raise questions about his residency.

On July 13, 2024, Ashley posted on X about his “local” car wash in Oklahoma.

On Sept. 20, he wrote on X that he was an out-of-state resident in Pennsylvania. Three days later, though, he seemed to change his tune.

SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

“Moved to Pennsylvania JUST to vote for Trump!” he wrote on X on Sept. 23.

A few weeks later, he said in a video that he had registered to vote while giving a tour of what he claimed was “my house.”

But Ashley’s subsequent social media posts raise questions about whether his move to Pennsylvania was intended to be permanent. On Nov. 11, six days after the election, Ashley wrote on X that he was “driving to Oklahoma tomorrow.” A month later, he was still there. And in late January, he posted, “My RINO senator from Oklahoma MUST get primaried when the time comes.”

The third person under scrutiny, according to The Bulwark, is Joseph Alberte Petriella. Federal Election Commission forms documenting a donation Petriella made six days before the 2024 election to Trump National Committee JFC Inc. listed a home address in Arlington, Virginia.

According to archived versions of his X profile, Petriella listed “Pennsylvania” as his location from October 2024 to March 2025. At the end of March, however, he changed his location to “DC,” where it remains today. Presler also appears in his banner photo.

The Bulwark also reported that Presler, who participated in several “Stop the Steal” protests after Trump lost the 2020 election, faces questions about his own Pennsylvania residency.

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FEC filings, for instance, show that every political contribution Presler made after voting in Pennsylvania in 2024 listed a family home in Virginia as his address.

Presler’s social media posts also indicate that he spent extended periods away from his Pennsylvania house in 2025.

“At my house in Beaver County, PA, doing some yard work,” he wrote that August. “I haven’t been home since December & it’s important that I’m a good neighbor.”

Yet Presler has continued to vote using his Pennsylvania address since the 2024 election, voter records show. On Thursday, he posted a photo to X saying he voted “straight-ticket Republican.”

Presler’s PAC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

The questions surrounding Presler’s voter registration efforts are the latest controversy to engulf his political operation. Just last week, The Bulwark reported that his PAC had hired two get-out-the-vote contractors with criminal histories: a man convicted of strangulation and a former nurse practitioner who “falsified prescriptions for opioids and ran a million-dollar operation to distribute fraudulent COVID vaccine cards.”

The Bulwark’s story comes a week after it reported that Presler’s PAC hired two controversial get-out-the-vote contractors: a man convicted of strangulation and a former nurse practitioner who “falsified prescriptions for opioids and ran a million-dollar operation to distribute fraudulent COVID vaccine cards.”

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