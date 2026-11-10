HEAD IN SAND MAGA Goon Can’t Admit Reality in Desperate Video Tirade Scandal-plagued Lauren Boebert faces the prospect of losing the deep-red seat she adopted to avoid defeat.

MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert is putting on a brave face as she contemplates an embarrassing election defeat.

On Monday, CNN projected that Boebert would lose her re-election bid in Colorado’s 4th congressional district to Democrat Eileen Laubacher, as the GOP’s midterm humiliation continues into a second week.

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Other networks have not called the race, but the Associated Press has Laubacher ahead of Boebert by just over 3,000 votes, with around 98 percent of the votes counted.

A defeat for Boebert would be particularly crushing after she announced in December 2023 that she would switch from representing Colorado’s 3rd District to the more Republican-friendly 4th District for the 2024 election. By switching districts, Boebert avoided a rematch with Democrat Adam Frisch, whom she beat by just 546 votes in November 2022.

Lauren Boebert said she found out CNN had projected her election defeat after landing in D.C. from Colorado. X/Lauren Boebert

Her defeat would mark the end of a turbulent time in Congress for one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies. This includes the embarrassing saga after she was removed from a performance of Beetlejuice in Denver in September 2023 for vaping, being too loud, and groping her date during the show. She was also accused of fighting her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, at a restaurant in 2024, where she allegedly punched him in the nose, twice.

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Even now, Boebert is fighting. In a video posted on X, Boebert said she was not conceding the race, while suggesting that “CNN and the Democrats want to call my race and prematurely declare victory.”

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“So just a quick reminder that counties still have until November 13 under Colorado law to finish counting and curing every eligible ballot,” Boebert said.

“There are thousands that still need curing, plus military and overseas votes. Declaring victory now is like icing a cake before it comes out of the oven.”

Boebert was similarly defiant when TMZ grilled her at the Capitol on Monday night about CNN projecting her defeat.

“Do you think I listen to CNN?” Boebert said. “The fat lady hasn’t sung yet.”

She added that it could be “liberating” to no longer be a congresswoman and that she might want to “offer condolences to some of my friends that did win” and have to sit with Democrats running Congress.

Eileen Laubacher joined Democrats taking part in Congress’s New Member Orientation on Monday night after her race was declared. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

When TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman asked what she would do if she were voted out of office, Boebert said she would “arm wrestle Haley Stevens for your job,” referring to the Michigan representative who torpedoed her career by endorsing MAGA Republican Mike Rogers over Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed, who beat Stevens in the Democratic primary.

Laubacher has declared victory in the race following CNN’s projection.

“This victory is historic. But making history means nothing if we don’t make a difference. My focus is simple: lower costs, protect healthcare, strengthen rural communities, take on corruption in both parties, and hold Washington accountable,” Laubacher said in a statement.

“To those who voted for me, thank you, I will strive to make you proud. To those who didn’t, I’ll fight just as hard for you and hope to earn your support.”

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