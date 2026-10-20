CLAP, SHUFFLE, SNAP MAGA Goon’s Mortifying Dance-Off Caught on Camera The congressman’s moves were widely mocked online.

New York Rep. Mike Lawler had a “bipartisan dance off” on Sunday against his Democratic opponent, but a video of his moves didn’t generate the desired reaction online.

Lawler, who is fighting for a third term in New York’s 17th congressional district, faces Democrat Cait Conley, a national security official in the Biden administration, in a race that election forecaster Cook Political Report rates a toss-up. This past weekend, the two candidates crossed paths at a street fair in a town bordering New Jersey.

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“Great time at the Suffern Street Fair — even found opportunity for a little bipartisan dance off with @CaitforNewYork!” Lawler, 40, wrote on X. “Even during the heat of a campaign, it’s good to have a little fun.”

The Trump-endorsed Republican's race is considered a toss-up. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

In the 47-second video, Lawler and Conley are among a group of people dancing to a live performance that starts out as Sublime’s “What I Got.”

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When the video starts, Lawler plays air guitar for a couple of measures next to someone playing the real thing. He then shuffles his feet while clapping on the “1″ of the beat for another few measures.

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From there, Lawler goes back and forth between interacting with constituents and snapping his fingers. Towards the end of the video, “What I Got” turns into Third Eye Blind’s “Semi-Charmed Life,” at which point Lawler appears to bend down and wave at a little girl next to him. She doesn’t return the gesture, and walks away instead.

Lawler played air guitar for a few moments at Sunday's street fair during a Sublime song. X/lawler4ny

Conley (second from left) also participated. x/lawler4ny

Though the “dance off” was fun for Lawler, reading some of the comments about it probably wasn’t.

“You could not waterboard me into posting a video like this Mike,” one self-identified progressive and former 2020 Bernie Sanders delegate wrote.

Another weighed in, “We should vote based on how politicians dance.” One user joked that his dancing amounted to a “hate crime.”

Conley worked on counterterrorism efforts while part of the National Security Council, and was a senior adviser to the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Ryan Murphy/Getty Images

Lawler is running for reelection in a battleground district with Trump's endorsement. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Comparisons were also made to the horrible dancing by Elaine Benes in Seinfeld,

Some reactions were positive, if not a little backhanded. “You’ve got some good moves for a republican,” one person said.

The Trump-endorsed Republican’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the dance-off did come up Monday during a CNN interview.

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“I am disappointed, congressman Lawler, that you’re not wearing your Michael Jackson outfit,” anchor Jake Tapper said. “The political junkies out there will know that I’m talking about.”

“There’s still time,” Lawler replied.

Two years ago, Lawler faced questions about photos of him in blackface as Jackson for a Halloween party at Manhattan University in 2006.

“The ugly practice of blackface was the furthest thing from my mind,” Lawler told the New York Times. “Let me be clear, this is not that.”

Lawler claimed the costume was “a genuine homage to my musical hero since I was a little kid trying to moonwalk through my mom’s kitchen.”

Lawler attempted no moonwalking at Sunday’s street fair—at least, none that he was willing to share online.

For Conley’s part, she made note of the occasion in a post on X, throwing a general compliment Lawler’s way, without naming him.

“Had a blast at the Suffern Street Fair yesterday!” she wrote. “From the food to the music to the dancing, there was truly something for everyone. Special shout out to anyone who took part in our dance battle!”

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