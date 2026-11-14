Exodus MAGA Is Scaring Away Republicans’ Most Loyal Voting Bloc The very group that delivered President Donald Trump the White House in 2016 is now abandoning him in droves. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

Millions of evangelical Christian voters are abandoning Donald Trump in a massive warning that one of his most important power bases is eroding, a bombshell new analysis has found.

The Washington Post has revealed that midterm election data from 343 counties with large concentrations of white evangelical voters show that voter turnout was just 66 percent of what it was in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Data from the ACP Social Science Lab at Michigan State University shows that while Trump won in those areas by a margin of 62 points, Republican Senate candidates enjoyed just a 45-point advantage in this month’s election.

Trump prays with evangelical leaders in 2020. They've long been some of his most important allies. TOM BRENNER/REUTERS

Turnout in the heavily white evangelical counties was far lower than in nearby counties, where it was around 78 percent of its 2024 level, according to the Post. The low turnout likely played a key role in the GOP’s sweeping midterm losses, as Democrats seized control of the House and Senate and made inroads in traditionally deep-red states, including Kansas, South Carolina, Iowa, and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

In typically ruby-red Mississippi, voters elected Democrat Scott Colom as the state’s first Black senator since the 19th century, signaling a shifting balance of power.

Democratic Senator Scott Colom is the first Black senator in Mississippi in more than a century. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

“Those changes may have led to the Republican loss of the Mississippi U.S. Senate seat, surprising big Democratic margins in a few Senate races, and several Democratic pickups of GOP-held U.S. House seats around the country,” Dante Chinni, founder of ACP, told the Post.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

White evangelicals have long been among the core elements of Trump’s MAGA movement, according to PRRI data. They backed Trump by 81 percent to 17 percent for Kamala Harris in 2024.

But Trump’s policies are corroding his evangelical support, with voters concerned about the rising cost of living, the war with Iran, and allegations that Trump is using the presidency to enrich himself. A Pew Research survey ahead of the midterms found that while 78 percent of white evangelicals approved of the president at the start of his second term. That number has since dropped to 58 percent—a flashing red light for the Republican Party.

In April, Trump deleted an AI-generated image depicting himself as a Jesus-like figure after it provoked a furious backlash from white evangelicals and other Christian communities.

Trump’s support from white evangelicals had been bolstered in 2022 when Trump appointed justices to the Supreme Court who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, long a key aim of the pro-life right.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register