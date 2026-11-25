The GOP senator raised eyebrows by sending a post tagged from Florida rather than his home state.

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Republican senate loser Dan S. Sullivan has accepted his midterm election defeat from a completely different climate and time zone.

The incumbent Alaska senator publicly conceded his race to Democratic challenger Mary Peltola in a post on X on Tuesday, but his location data revealed he posted it from Florida.

“Serving Alaska in the United States Senate for the past 12 years has been the honor of a lifetime, and I thank all Alaskans for that opportunity,” Sullivan, 62, wrote. “As I’ve always said I would, and out of respect for the people of Alaska and our democratic process, I accept the results certified by the Division of Elections.”

An updated version of the post said it was shared from Alaska. Sen. Dan Sullivan/X

However, a screenshot from the Politics and Poll Tracker X account showed Sullivan’s post came from Upper Grand Lagoon, Florida—more than 3,500 miles from his home state.

The original post, shared at 1:50 p.m., was updated at 2:02 p.m. with its location marker changed to Anchorage, Alaska. The change saw Sullivan roasted in the comments section.

The original post was tagged from Florida. Politics and Poll Tracker/X

Sullivan’s office did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Alaska’s Senate race was the last to be called for the 2026 midterm elections. Peltola’s victory brings the Democrats’ final seat count in the chamber to 56.

The race sparked controversy over the inclusion of a second Dan Sullivan–independent Daniel J. Sullivan–on the ballot.

President Donald Trump repeatedly described the involvement of the second Sullivan as “voter fraud.” His Justice Department argued that the election’s certification should be delayed until it could determine whether voters had confused the two candidates.

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However, Daniel J. Sullivan collected under 5,000 votes—too few to affect the election’s result.

Peltola, 53, earned 50.1 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press, with 144,583 votes. The incumbent Sullivan earned 132,022 votes, or 45.8 percent.

Mary Peltola was declared the winner last week. Kerry Tasker/REUTERS

The DOJ later asked an appeals court to dismiss the civil lawsuit it had filed a month earlier to block the certification, telling the appeals court the issue was “moot.”

“The United States brought this lawsuit to ensure that the State and its officers fulfill Alaska’s obligation to protect the integrity of its election,” Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward wrote in a filing to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week.