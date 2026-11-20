The Trump administration is pulling the plug on a lawsuit the president pushed for during the midterms.

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Donald Trump’s Justice Department has finally given up on its fight over Alaska’s Senate race after Democratic candidate Mary Peltola was declared the winner this week.

On Thursday, the Trump administration asked an appeals court to abandon a controversial civil lawsuit it filed in Alaska in October that aimed to block the certification of the race. The Justice Department told the court that the issue is now “moot.”

In the run-up to the midterms, the 80-year-old president repeatedly claimed that placing another Republican, Dan J. Sullivan, on the ballot alongside incumbent Sen. Dan S. Sullivan was a tactic to “defraud” voters. The senator was in a tight race against Peltola.

Mary Peltola was declared the winner this week. Kerry Tasker/REUTERS

The Justice Department had argued that Alaska should hold off on certifying a Peltola victory until it could determine whether voters had confused the two candidates.

“The United States brought this lawsuit to ensure that the State and its officers fulfill Alaska’s obligation to protect the integrity of its election,” Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward wrote in a filing to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday evening.

Citing Peltola’s victory, Woodward wrote that the government “reluctantly acknowledges” it no longer had a way to determine whether votes cast for Daniel J. Sullivan were intended for the incumbent.

The court “should hold that this case is moot, vacate the underlying order, and remand for dismissal on that ground.”

The Associated Press and CNN called the race for Peltola. Kerry Tasker/REUTERS

Peltola said she was “eager to move forward and get to work on behalf of all Alaskans.”

Voters had “sent a very clear message about the direction they want our state to go in,” she said.

Peltola has denied that her campaign was involved in recruiting Sullivan to run on the ballot.

According to the Associated Press, with 99 percent of votes counted Peltola had reached 50.13 percent, with Dan S. Sullivan on 45.79 percent, ensuring her victory even in a ranked-choice system.

Weeks before the election, Trump bragged that he pushed the Justice Department to file the lawsuit and accused Peltola of voter fraud.

“I’m the one that said do it,” he told reporters last month.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Justice Department for comment.