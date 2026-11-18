SPOILER ALERT Sore Loser Trump Goons Refuse to Accept Humiliating Defeat The Justice Department is still investigating whether any dirty tricks occurred in Alaska’s contentious Senate race. Evelyn Hockstein/Evelyn Hochstein/Reuters

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Donald Trump’s Justice Department is refusing to quit its fight over Alaska’s contentious Senate election even after Democrats were declared the comprehensive winners.

Mary Peltola’s defeat of Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan was confirmed Tuesday by more than 12,000 votes.

But federal prosecutors are still scrutinizing claims that someone encouraged a challenger sharing Sullivan’s name to mislead voters by running for the seat as well.

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Peltola has been certified winner of Alaska's Senate race. Kerry Tasker/Kerry Tasker/Reuters

The New York Times reported in October that Peltola campaign aides and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee officials participated in the operation to recruit candidates who could draw votes away from Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan.

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Retired educator Dan J. Sullivan collected under 5,000 votes, making it mathematically impossible for any alleged trick to actually affect the outcome.

He insists his campaign was genuine and Peltola says she had nothing to do with it.

The figures show incumbent Dan S. Sullivan would still have lost even if he got all of minor candidate Dan J. Sullivan's 5,000 votes. Kerry Tasker/Kerry Tasker/REUTERS

Yet the Justice Department made clear to the Daily Beast that the government has no intention of walking away.

A DOJ official deferred to comments made last week by Todd Blanche, Trump’s former criminal defense lawyer and now attorney general.

Trump is having a hard time letting it go. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“The priority of investigating a criminal potential fraud doesn’t stop because of the election, no matter who wins or loses,” Blanche told reporters then. “No, that investigation remains where it was.”

Investigators have now issued dozens of subpoenas, along with letters warning recipients to preserve records, the Washington Post reports.

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It comes after Alaska’s chief federal prosecutor, Michael J. Heyman, gave a stunning public confirmation of the inquiry on October 9, even though department guidance warns against conduct or disclosures that could sway voters.

Federal lawyers also asked judges to freeze Alaska’s certification process if Sullivan lost narrowly, citing concerns about a possible vote-splitting scheme.

Trump’s plummeting approval ratings over the war in Iran and its impact on unaffordability helped Democrats storm the House and Senate in the midterms.

The president has since blamed the Republican drubbing on candidates who failed to capitalize on his supposed popularity, insisting the GOP would have prevailed had he been on the ballot himself.

But the president spent the weeks and months leading up to the polls begging Americans to imagine his name on the lists, even as his job approval plummeted to as low as 31 percent.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.

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