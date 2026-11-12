RED TO BLUE Trump Hit With Staggering Humiliation on His Own Turf More than 400 state legislative districts that voted for Trump went blue. Animated GIF by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

The dramatic shift in Donald Trump country going blue is coming into clearer focus with an astronomical number of state legislative districts that had previously voted for the president electing Democrats.

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) revealed on Thursday that a whopping more than 400 Trump-won districts in 2024 flipped to blue in the midterms.

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It came despite Trump begging voters to pretend he was on the ballot and urging them to vote for Republicans across the ticket, but voters rejected MAGA in record numbers on November 3.

The DLCC has flipped more than 550 seats this year alone in a move that will reshape the political landscape at the state level for years to come.

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Democrats flipped majorities in 12 state legislative chambers and broke 13 Republican supermajorities in the midterms.

President Donald Trump hit with another brutal midterm data point showing Democrats flipped more than 400 state legislative districts that voted for him in 2024. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

It has resulted in the party also picking up six new trifectas where Democrats control both chambers and the governor’s mansion, including in battleground states Trump won, like Michigan and Pennsylvania.

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“Donald Trump came into office with Republicans holding a significant advantage in our statehouses, but that advantage now lies in ruins as DLCC has shattered GOP control all across the country,” said DLCC President Heather Williams. “Building on a decade of progress, we flipped more than 400 Trump seats this year in a firm repudiation of the MAGA agenda.”

She argued that Republicans losing a massive number of state legislative seats, after decades of investments, will forever be part of Trump’s legacy.

For the first time since 2010, Democrats control the majority of legislative chambers, after Republicans seized control during the Tea Party wave, a precursor to MAGA.

Perhaps the series of state legislative special election victories since Trump returned to office in January 2025 was one of the earliest indicators that Democrats were going to see a blue wave in the midterms. Across the country, Democratic candidates had been racking up a series of wins even in Trump country.

While Democrats managed to take more than 550 GOP-held state legislative seats in the midterms, another 140 races have yet to be called.

When it is all said and done, Democrats could have further shattered Republicans’ longtime grip on state legislatures. The Daily Beast asked the White House for comment.

It comes as Democrats also locked in majorities in both the House and Senate, sweeping in the largest majority in the House since the early 1990s.

Democrats also picked up at least eight seats, giving them a 55-seat majority with the race in Mississippi called for Democrat Scott Colom Wednesday evening.

It’s the largest Senate majority since at least January 2011 and could match the Democratic Senate majority set in the 2008 election. The Alaska Senate race remains too close to call, but Democrat Mary Peltola remains in the lead as the votes are counted.

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