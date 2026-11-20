MAGA Loser Turns on Trump After Humiliating Election Loss
“We had solutions and we didn’t take action,” says Rep. Lauren Boebert.
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Outgoing Rep. Lauren Boebert has taken a jab at Donald Trump and Republican leadership as she packs up her congressional office.
In an interview with the Associated Press from the front seat of a U-Haul van, Boebert discussed her recent midterm loss to Democrat Eileen Laubacher, the Republican party’s fall from grace, and her regrets during her time as a champion of the MAGA movement.
“This could be a referendum on President Trump, it could be the referendum on Congress or the Republican Party,” Boebert told AP. “I think it’s all of it.”
“We had solutions and we didn’t take action,” she said.
The MAGA darling spent much of last week in denial about her projected loss, telling CNN journalist Manu Raju that she would refuse to concede until every vote was in.
Two days later, all the votes came in, and they told a similar story to that of the one spreading across the country. Democrats won both chambers overwhelmingly, leaving Boebert and dozens of other Republicans in the House of Representatives without a job.
Like some other high-profile Trump-backers, including Elon Musk, Boebert has shown some buyers-remorse over the MAGA label, which she proudly donned as recently as May.
“When Jesus comes back and I’m raptured up, like all these labels are just going to fly off anyway,” she told AP. “I respect President Trump, I still work with him, I want to continue to work with him. Not for him, with him.”
As far as MAGA diehards go, Boebert has had some notable breaks with the president throughout their relationship.
Last year, Trump considered rescinding his midterm endorsement for Boebert in a Truth Social post, after she publicly campaigned for Rep. Thomas Massie, the Kentucky Republican who led the charge on releasing the Epstein files.
“Is anyone interested in running against Weak Minded Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District?” Trump solicited. “A Carpetbagger, indeed!”
The representative was also a frequent critic of the president’s Iran War, calling the conflict “detrimental on many levels,” during an October debate against Laubacher.
“I’m not mad at the president,” she told AP on Thursday. “The president did some things that hurt my voters.”
Asked if she would’ve done anything differently, Boebert jokingly pointed to an incident that may have shaped her political trajectory. In 2023, she was caught vaping in a Denver movie theater and allegedly fondling a male companion at a showing of “Beetlejuice.”
If she could have it her way, Boebert said she would have “not gone to the theater.”
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