FACE THE MUSIC MAGA Star Mocked for Clinging to Slim Shot at Victory Lauren Boebert appears to be on her way out of Congress but refuses to throw in the towel. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

A MAGA congresswoman’s refusal to acknowledge her presumptive electoral defeat has become a magnet for mockery online.

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert told CNN’s Manu Raju she will not concede her race after the network projected her loss to Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher.

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Asked if she intends to concede now that her race has been called by CNN, Raju writes that Boebert replied: “No, the votes aren’t in. So why would I concede if the votes aren’t in?”

Boebert told CNN's chief congressional correspondent that she would not concede "if the votes aren't in." Manu Raju/X

“There’s always a path until there’s not,” she said about her chances of winning. “So on Friday, we’ll have hopefully everything counted, all the cured ballots in, and all the military overseas ballots in.”

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“I don’t blame any one person for anything,” she told Raju about whether she blames Trump for her loss. “We collectively failed. It’s very clear. The American people let us know that we have failed in this governing experience for this Congress, and hopefully we get it together and we can do better.”

CNN projected Laubacher’s win on Monday. As of Tuesday, the Democrat held 48.8 percent of the vote over Boebert’s 47.9 percent, with 98 percent of all votes counted.

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Internet users ridiculed the congresswoman’s misplaced optimism, pointing out the irony behind a MAGA Republican’s desire to count all the votes.

“Stop the count is not in effect if MAGA is losing,” one X user replied.

Another wrote, “Oh cool now they finally wanna count all the votes.”

Conservative lawyer and Trump critic George Conway said Boebert’s move was typical for her.

The Trump critic poked fun at Boebert's embarrassing movie theater scandal. George Conway/X

“What else would you expect? Given the chance, she’ll always wait until someone turns out the lights,” Conway, who was formerly married to Trump’s ex-campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, wrote, referencing the GOP rep’s infamous movie theater scandal in September 2023.

Boebert was escorted out of a performance of the Beetlejuice musical at the Buell Theatre in Denver for vaping, being too loud, and allegedly groping her boyfriend during the show.

Boebert has repeatedly denied reality after her re-election dreams were quashed. Anadolu/Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

“It’s been 20 years since I was in the dating scene and back then there were not infrared cameras watching my every move,” she told Fox News’ Jesse Watters at the time. “I’m truly humbled and apologize to my people in Colorado’s third district, those who I love.”

Boebert, 39, has been in denial about her looming defeat since it was first projected on Monday.

Outside the Capitol on Monday, she told TMZ that the race isn’t over “until the fat lady sings.”

In a video she posted on X that same day, she maintained that she was not conceding and suggested that “CNN and the Democrats want to call my race and prematurely declare victory.”

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“So just a quick reminder that counties still have until November 13 under Colorado law to finish counting and curing every eligible ballot,” she said.

However, the congresswoman did tell Scripps News on Wednesday that she would not run again in 2028 if certified results show she lost.

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