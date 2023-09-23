Boebert Promises to Bring More ‘Levity’ to Constituents After Groping Scandal
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) told Fox News primetime host Jesse Watters that her enthrallment with the Beetlejuice musical she attended earlier this month played a role in the lewd behavior that got her kicked out of the performance. “Anyone should go and see the musical if it’s in your area, and please let me know how it ends because I’ve yet to see the ending,” Boebert said. “It’s been 20 years since I was in the dating scene and back then there were not infrared cameras watching my every move.” The experience was a lesson learned, she said. “I’m truly humbled and apologize to my people in Colorado’s third district, those who I love,” she said. “In my position, it is my responsibility to bring levity to my constituents’ lives, never gravity. Never should my actions burden those whom I represent, so I will work to only bring levity to them and try to bring as much solutions as possible.”