SPELL CHECK MAGA Loser’s Bitter Post-Election Message Backfires Spectacularly Lauren Boebert’s parting message was a MAGA misstep. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

After learning her electoral fate Friday afternoon, outgoing Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert decided she wasn’t done stoking conspiracy theories.

Boebert, 39, posted a long-winded farewell message to her constituents in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District on X just after 5 p.m. on Friday, after conceding she had lost her re-election bid to Democrat Eileen Laubacher.

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Her post drew responses from loyal supporters, with one posting a picture of himself with Boebert in happier times. He was holding a sign that read “Can’t buy KY.”

Lauren Boebert implies the election results were compromised. X

Boebert responded to the post just before 9:30 p.m. that night. “Unfortunately, we were all wrong, races can be baught [sic],” she replied, drawing a wave of ridicule.

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Many X users zeroed in on Boebert’s misspelling of “bought.”

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“Baught? You have to override the autocorrect for that one, the A and the O are on different sides of the keyboard, how’d you pull this off?” wrote one X user.

“Why don’t you bauy a clue,” another said.

X users immediately clapped back. X

Others took aim at Boebert’s suggestion that money had determined the election’s outcome.

“You lost because America just said FU to MAGA. At this point, can’t you just be honest?!” one user asked.

“Apparently not so much; all that GOP/MAGA money didn’t buy anything except a blue wave!” another replied.

Boebert had already raised the issue of election integrity during her final interview before her district was called on Friday afternoon.

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In a frank postmortem of the midterms, she attributed GOP losses to the Republican-controlled Senate’s refusal to pass bills she said the American public wanted.

The Senate “hasn’t really been listening to the president,” Boebert, a longtime Trump ally, said. She then highlighted its failure to pass the SAVE America Act, which would have required voters to provide documentary proof of citizenship.

Trump has been a vocal supporter of the legislation, while continuing to falsely claim he won the 2020 election and alleging widespread voter fraud without evidence.

People vote at Cook Park Recreation Center during the US midterm elections in Denver, Colorado, US, November 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt Kevin Mohatt/REUTERS

Boebert’s time in Congress was turbulent and included an embarrassing incident in which she was removed from a performance of Beetlejuice in Denver in September 2023 for vaping, being too loud, and allegedly engaging in intimate behavior with her date during the show.

She was also accused of fighting with her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, at a restaurant in 2024.

Boebert did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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