MAGA influencers want to see an elementary school flooded with complaints.

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A Massachusetts elementary school has become the latest subject of MAGA’s Christmas crusade.

A memo sent by Harwich Elementary School’s principal to staff last week instructed teachers to maintain a “holiday-free environment,” removing Christmas, Hanukkah and other religious decorations from the building, according to local news outlet Boston 25. The memo said the move was intended to make students at the Cape Cod school feel included, while allowing winter-themed activities to continue.

MAGA influencers, who have long complained about a supposed “War on Christmas,” were quick to condemn the initiative.

MAGA influencers were enraged over Harwich Elementary School's decision to restirct religious-based holiday decorations Libs of TikTok/X

“Principal of Harwich Elementary School in MA… just sent a memo to families and staff to maintain a “holiday free environment” during the Christmas season in order to create a ‘safe space for every student,’” Libs of TikTok, operated by conservative activist Chaya Raichik, wrote. “DEI destroys everything.”

The memo was sent to school staff, not families, despite Libs of TikTok’s claim.

Libs of TikTok also shared the principal’s photo and school email address. The post quickly garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

Raichik has long used her platform to push conservative initiatives. Jason Davis/Jason Davis/Getty Images for Bentkey Venture

A social media account using the name “Maga Conservative Dr Ken Dabb” also criticised the memo.

“Christmas trees, wreaths and Santa imagery are out. Generic winter themes are encouraged instead, as if December in America were just a weather event,” he wrote. “A public school principal now treats the country’s biggest family holiday as a threat to be managed… Christmas is not a hazard. It is part of American life, and no memo from a principal’s office gets to erase it from a public school.”

Some of the conservative accounts called for individuals to flood the elementary school with phone calls and emails. DabbKen/X

The posts have been reposted dozens of times across social media, with many encouraging members of the public to contact the elementary school’s administration en masse to protest the policy.

Some local parents have pushed back against the policy, arguing that inclusivity means teaching children about and celebrating different December traditions rather than eliminating them altogether.

Abby McGillen, the parent of a fourth-grader, told Boston 25 News she believed the school should celebrate and teach students about diverse cultural traditions rather than cancel December festivities.

Followers of MAGA have long accused Democrats of trying to erase Christian traditions during the holidays. JONATHAN ERNST/Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“We have a very small student body and a very diverse student body, and to be inclusive, that’s not to cancel traditions and cancel different cultures and learnings of all these different traditions of all these children from different backgrounds; it’s to celebrate them and teach these children,” she said.

The Monomoy Regional School District said no holiday ban had been introduced and no official policies had changed. The memo was intended to reaffirm its “commitment to be culturally responsive and aware, and to foster a deep sense of belonging for all in our community,” while maintaining support for seasonal celebrations and diverse traditions.

Among those who have promoted the notion of a “War on Christmas” is Donald Trump, who claimed during a visit to the Philippines this month that he had “ended” it back in 2016.

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“[The Philippines] didn’t talk about taking Christmas away,” Trump said. “In our country, they said, ‘let’s not use Christmas anymore’ and in 2016, we ended that. That was ended.”

But that hasn’t stopped MAGA influencers from airing their grievances online.

“A Massachusetts elementary school has banned Christmas,” wrote conservative author Todd Starnes.