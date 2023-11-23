Jordan Klepper Confronts Fox News’ ‘War on Christmas’ Believers

While Donald Trump often takes credit for ending the so-called “War on Christmas,” it’s a battle the folks at Fox News have been fighting going all the way back to at least 2005. But was there ever a “war” at all? That’s the question The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper and Desi Lydic teamed up to tackle on Tuesday.

While co-hosting the Thanksgiving Eve episode of The Daily Show, Klepper and Lydic ventured out of the studio and several blocks east to attend Fox’s All-American Christmas Tree Lighting, where they grilled their fellow celebrants on this protracted yuletide conflict.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the first few people they spoke with didn’t believe there was any such war. However, it didn’t take long for that sentiment to change, and for the duo to find “some civilians who truly have experienced the nog of war,” said Klepper.

“I think that people are scared to speak up about their Christianity, about their faith,” suggested one man. “Sure, there is a war on Christmas and the group facing the most vitriol, for sure, are Christians,” a seemingly skeptical Lydic said in response.

“Christians, specifically?” asked Klepper. “Right now?” (The couple answered in the affirmative.)

In keeping with the holiday theme, the co-hosts prepared a list of Fox News personalities to find out whether passersby would consider them “naughty” or “nice.” First up: Jesse Watters, who made headlines recently for declaring that “we’ve had it” with Arab-Americans. Despite the Islamophobia, the Fox News fan they spoke to put Watters on the “nice” list.

Trump himself didn’t fare as well. He was placed squarely on the “naughty,” list—though with some surprising caveats. The former president’s signature fist-bumping moves remind one interviewee of “something bad”—and by that, he means the Nazi salute. Still, that doesn’t mean the man would not vote for him come election time.