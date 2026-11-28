By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

The MAGA faithful are in a new revolt over the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade.

The annual parade finally made its way through New York City on Saturday after severe winds forced organizers to postpone the event for the first time in its 100-year history.

MAGA had spent days pushing conspiracy theories blaming the postponement on Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani. But once the floats hit the streets Saturday, President Donald Trump’s supporters found a new source of outrage in a performance by the cast of the Broadway revival of The Rocky Horror Show.

“It’s Rocky Horror Picture Show, you uncultured walnut,” one X user replied to Steve Guest. Steve Guest/X

The performers’ campy performance of “The Time Warp”—complete with corsets, fishnets, and other theatrical getups—triggered doomsday-level hysterics from some right-wing commentators.

“We’ve truly fallen as a nation,” MAGA influencer Jack wrote on X. “Can’t even take your kids to the Thanksgiving Day parade anymore. The Left has ruined literally everything good.”

Fellow MAGA loyalist Matt Van Swol wrote, “I turned on the ‘family friendly’ Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade just to see how things were going… Seriously, what kind of a DISGUSTING display is this?!!!”

The MAGA culture war pearl-clutching drew mockery. Matt Van Swol/X

“Does NBC or ANYONE ELSE for that matter think this is an APPROPRIATE thing to show CHILDREN?????” he added. “WHAT ARE WE DOING??”

Steve Guest, a top Trump ally and former rapid response director for the Republican National Committee, lashed out at NBC, which broadcast the parade.

“What the hell NBC,” he wrote. “The Thanksgiving Day parade is supposed to be a children’s program. What the hell are these costumes!?!?!?”

The Thanksgiving parade finally went ahead Saturday after an unprecedented delay. Adam Gray/REUTERS

Robert Malone, an ally of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and an anti-vax conspiracy theorist, wrote that he was “officially grossed out” by the number, which was led by comedian and actress Margaret Cho.

Macy’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The MAGA culture war pearl-clutching appeared to fall flat, drawing mockery instead.

“It’s 30 seconds of Rocky Horror, in a melody of famous Broadway songs. I’m conservative and this is a nothing Burger. It’s Broadway,” one X user commented under Van Swol’s post.

MAGA influencers across the country had tried to pin the postponement of the parade on Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Screenshot/X/X

Another person replied to Guest, “It’s Rocky Horror Picture Show, you uncultured walnut.”

“Families are struggling to afford groceries, people are losing access to healthcare, and innocent civilians are being slaughtered around the world,” one X user added. “Yet here you are, having a f---ing meltdown over costumes in a Thanksgiving parade. What an utterly embarrassing set of priorities.”

Others noted that the performance doubled as a touching tribute to Tim Curry, the actor who originated the role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show on stage and in the 1975 film adaptation. Curry died in August at 80 years old.