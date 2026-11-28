The president’s gilded Thanksgiving bash has drawn outrage amid revelations that millions of children have lost food stamps.

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President Donald Trump is being skewered for throwing an over-the-top Thanksgiving bash at Mar-a-Lago as millions of children lose access to food stamps.

The billionaire president spent Thanksgiving surrounded by luxury at his exclusive Palm Beach club, where guests tucked into an extravagant spread beneath glittering chandeliers.

“Nothing says we’re cutting waste like a chandelier over a frozen seafood throne,” one Instagram user wrote. Patriot Outtakes

Mar-a-Lago’s well-heeled guests were treated to oyster bars, piles of stone crab claws, ice sculptures, tableside meat carving, and an extravagant dessert spread featuring trays of macarons and other confections, according to a video posted by the Patriot Outtakes X account.

The club’s official Instagram account offered a glimpse of its Thanksgiving preparations, showcasing an enormous dining table decked out with gold-colored cutlery, ornate plates bearing the club’s crest, and towering candelabras.

Though Republicans framed food stamp cuts as an effort to root out supposed fraud, the steepest toll appears to have been paid by the country’s most vulnerable: more than one-third of those who have lost SNAP benefits are children. Patriot Outtakes

“A table set for gathering, gratitude, and the traditions that bring us together,” the club wrote alongside the photographs.

Videos showed Trump arriving to applause from the dressed-up guests in Mar-a-Lago’s gilded ballroom before taking his seat at one of the lavishly decorated tables.

The spread at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club as millions of families struggled to afford Thanksgiving dinner this year. pic.twitter.com/4bHOy5UW2W — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 27, 2026

But the president’s extravaganza has drawn outrage after The New York Times reported that as many as two million children have lost food stamps since Republicans, egged on by Trump, pushed record cuts in SNAP benefits through Congress last year.

As part of a package that also cut taxes for the wealthy, Republicans cut food stamps while imposing work requirements on more recipients, pushing more costs onto states, and incentivizing closer scrutiny of applications.

“Does this remind anyone of Marie Antoinette?” another X user wrote. Patriot Outtakes

Though they framed the cuts as an effort to root out supposed fraud, the steepest toll appears to have been paid by the country’s most vulnerable: more than one-third of those who have lost SNAP benefits are children.

When adults are counted, overall SNAP enrollment dropped by 5.7 million people nationwide, the Times reported, citing an analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

“Trump’s guests feast on expensive stone crabs as his administration continues starving poor children,” Patriot Outtakes wrote.

At a rally in May, Trump boasted that his policies lifted 5 million people off food stamps. Rebecca Noble/REUTERS

Meanwhile, the Republicans against Trump account pointed out that even Americans not on benefits are struggling with rising food costs: “Trump spent Thanksgiving at his lavish Mar-a-Lago club, hosting a dinner for his rich friends while millions of Americans struggle with rising grocery bills.”

Independent journalist Aaron Parnas’s video pointing out the contrast between Trump’s Mar-a-Lago feast and the millions of Americans losing SNAP benefits sparked another wave of disgust.

“Nothing says we’re cutting waste like a chandelier over a frozen seafood throne,” one Instagram user wrote.

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“Does this remind anyone of Marie Antoinette?” another wrote.

Others drew a contrast between Trump’s opulent feast and former President Barack Obama’s pre-holiday visit to a Chicago nonprofit, where he helped pack fresh produce for Chicago families ahead of the holidays.

“As Donald and Melania Trump had their ‘Let them eat cake’ Thanksgiving celebration at Mar-a-Lago, this is what Barack and Michelle Obama did on Thanksgiving,” one X user wrote.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.