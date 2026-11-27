It was a message of gratitude—but not one the president would likely want to hear.

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The Daily Show roasted Donald Trump with a Thanksgiving montage showing Republicans expressing their gratitude for the president before crashing to midterm defeats.

“Let’s go around the table and see what the GOP was thankful for this year,” the late-night show captioned the montage, which shows a series of defeated Republicans lavishing the president with praise at election rallies.

In the montage, Trump-endorsed candidates including Sen. Darline Graham of South Carolina, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Rep. Mike Collins in Georgia thank Trump for attending their rallies, alongside a graphic showing their eventual margin of defeat to Democrats.

Trump at a campaign rally in Kansas ahead of the midterm wipeout. Evan Vucci/Reuters

“Can I just ask you to pretend he’s on the ballot, and to some degree, he is,” Ty Masterson, Kansas’ defeated gubernatorial candidate, says in the supercut.

Trump has claimed that the reason for the GOP midterm defeat is that he wasn’t on the ballot, and has tried to pin blame on candidates for their losses, as he desperately attempted to dodge blame.

Throughout the campaign, Trump told voters to “pretend” he was on the ballot, but a new analysis by The Guardian shows that half the Senate candidates he endorsed and most of the gubernatorial candidates were defeated.

“You’re welcome, you’re welcome,” Trump says at the end of the montage.

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The Republican defeat in the midterms, in which the Democrats took decisive control of both houses of Congress, was the biggest since the post-Watergate elections in 1974.

Trump spent Thanksgiving at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, holding meetings, playing golf, and launching into grievance-filled social media posts.

Among them was a post where he accused the Commerce Department of deliberately releasing false economic growth data ahead of the midterms and demanded an investigation.

The president has also pushed claims of election fraud in the wake of the defeat and suggested he’ll veto all attempts by the Democrat-controlled Congress to pass new legislation.

On Thursday, he also took time to wish a happy holiday to his political foes, including “all of those people that have worked so hard to bring our Country to the Radical Far Left.”

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