The president’s “Godfather”-themed post was one of several deranged Thanksgiving updates he shared.

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Donald Trump spent part of Thanksgiving sharing a cringe post comparing the final two years of his presidency to the reign of a mafia boss.

In a Truth Social post shared as millions of families enjoyed Thanksgiving meals with loved ones, the 80-year-old president posted an AI-generated image of himself in a black tuxedo, accompanied by a cat and using a comically large red “veto” stamp.

The image also had the caption “Veto Corleone”—a pun on Vito Corleone, the mafia boss character from Mario Puzo’s 1969 novel The Godfather, portrayed by Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro in the first two films of the classic franchise.

The AI-generated slop showed the “veto” stamp working in a way that would be impossible. Truth Social/Donald Trump

The Veto/Vito pun surfaced as Trump prepares to see out the remaining two years of his presidency with Democrats controlling both the House and the Senate after Republicans suffered an electoral wipeout in the midterms.

Even before the blue tsunami, Trump warned that he would “become Mr. Veto” if Democrats ended up controlling Congress, striking down any attempt by the party to push through its legislative agenda while he remains in office.

“I’m not going to let them through,” Trump told Pod Force One before the GOP’s midterm massacre.

“They’ll be sending stuff up. You veto it. And eventually, after a month or two of getting all vetoed—they’re just wasting time—they come over, and you make a deal,” he said. “I think that probably would happen, but hopefully we don’t have to worry about that.”

Trump later shared an image of his signature red baseball cap emblazoned with the word “Veto” on Election Day, as Democrats were projected to control of both the House and Senate. The grifting president even sells a version of the hat in his online merchandise store.

The ‘Veto' hat normally sells for $55 but is currently on sale for Black Friday. Screengrab

Trump, who spends an extraordinary amount of time scrolling through social media as president, published a series of increasingly deranged posts throughout Thanksgiving.

These included a 461-word tirade in which he delivered a Thanksgiving message to “murderers, drug dealers, and criminals of all shapes, sizes, and colors, who illegally entered our Country from other countries’ jails, prisons, mental institutions, and places unknown, to rape, plunder, and kill American Citizens in record numbers.”

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“They are mostly gone now, brought back to their point of origin and, hopefully, living a beautiful and idyllic life, and promising, ideally, never to kill innocent people again, but we won’t have to worry about that, because they are GONE but, Happy Thanksgiving to them anyway, even though from Faraway Lands,” Trump added.

Elsewhere, the octogenarian president also published multiple posts suggesting that his own administration’s figures on the country’s third-quarter GDP growth were wrong. He was also up until nearly 1 a.m. ET on Thursday, complaining about a New York Times reporter’s coverage of him.