Trump Gives Bonkers Thanksgiving Answer to a Deployed Marine
The president had a curious way of thanking a service member.
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President Donald Trump had an unusual way of thanking a deployed Marine for his service on Thanksgiving: telling him how easily he could be replaced.
On a Thanksgiving Day call to service members, the president boasted to Marine Lieutenant Colonel Matthew S. Andrews that recruitment had been strong under his administration–and warned him not to quit.
“In other words, what I’m saying to you, Matthew, is that if you ever leave, we’re gonna replace you very easily,” Trump said. “So, don’t leave, Matthew. Ok? Don’t leave.”
“Thank you, Mr. President,” the Marine replied. “I appreciate it.”
Lt. Col. Andrews, the commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312, is currently deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.
The president claimed the armed forces had struggled to attract recruits under his predecessor, Joe Biden–though he acknowledged the Marines had fared better than other branches.
“The recruitment numbers are the best they’ve ever been,” Trump said.
While military recruitment has improved under Trump, the turnaround was already well underway before he returned to the White House.
The Pentagon announced in October 2024 that it had recruited nearly 225,000 Americans over the preceding fiscal year, an increase of around 25,000 on the previous year.
The exchange came as Trump spent Thanksgiving in Florida with first lady Melania Trump, where he also signed a disaster aid declaration for the state following severe storms and flooding.
It was not the first time the president had veered off-topic during a Thanksgiving call with American troops.
During last year’s Thanksgiving call, Trump launched into a defense of his golfing record after being asked about his handicap.
Rather than reveal his exact handicap, Trump boasted of winning 38 club championships, including one in which he claimed to have beaten a 27-year-old competitor.
The president then turned his attention to Joe Biden, revisiting their spat over golf handicaps during the 2024 presidential debate and insisting that his predecessor couldn’t hit a ball 30 yards.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.
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