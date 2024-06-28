Elderly Men Trade Golf Boasts and Insults
FORE MORE YEARS
The presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden devolved into a battle over golf stats in Atlanta on Thursday night. As the end of the 90-minute debate drew near, Trump was boasting of his cognitive prowess when he swung into how that translated on the putting green. “I won two regular club championships, not even senior,” he said. “To do that you have to be quite smart and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way. And I do it.” Pointing to Biden, Trump continued, “He can’t do it. He can’t hit the ball 50 yards.” The president took the bait, snapping that he’d be “happy to have a driving contest” with his opponent. “I got my handicap, when I was vice president, down to a six,” he added. “I told you before, I’m happy to play golf—if you carry your own bag. Think you can do it?” “That’s the biggest lie of all, that he was a six handicap,” Trump retorted, smirking. “I’ve seen your swing.” The pair then began to talk over one another before moderator Jake Tapper tried to break in. Trump pulled back suddenly, saying, “Let’s not act like children.”