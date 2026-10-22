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MAGA Nemesis Reveals ‘Bizarre’ Details of Trump Revenge Plot

Ilhan Omar has long been a target of the president.

By Ewan Palmer

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has spoken out about the early-morning raid at her home after being targeted by Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

Speaking to MS NOW’s All In with Chris Hayes, the longtime Trump nemesis—who has been the target of baseless MAGA conspiracy theories alleging she was in a sham marriage with her brother—discussed several “bizarre” aspects of the raid.

The Somalia-born lawmaker’s home was searched as Trump and his administration accused the Democrat’s father of lying about her age when she obtained U.S. citizenship in 2000 after her family emigrated.

In her first interview since the raid, Hayes asked whether there was a “penny drop” moment when the Democrat was served a warrant and realized the federal agents were there on behalf of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Rep. Ilhan Omar.

This was Rep. Ilhan Omar's first interview since the pre-dawn raid at her home.

Screengrab/MS Now

“Even my eyes couldn’t adjust to the warrant and the HSI, because that’s immigration, that’s trafficking, that’s drugs,” Omar, 44, said. “The fact that they were at my house that early in the morning, so bizarre. So I was like, ‘why are you here?’”

Omar then said the federal immigration agents were at her home for around five hours. Omar said they took 17 items from her home during the pre-dawn raid, including a Somali phrasebook for children that her husband uses to learn the language.

She claimed the search was carried out to intimidate her and “freak” her out.

She added: “I was surprised when they handed me the receipt for the items that they’d taken to do that long of a search and to walk away with 17 items–10 were just notebooks and old phones–was such a bizarre, bizarre thing.”

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Omar also described her surprise at the condition in which the agents left her home after carrying out the hours-long raid.

“I just went back around the house, just trying to make sure everything was put back. And they did a really good job in putting everything back in its place. They actually even folded some of my clothing that were not folded,” she said. “So it was very bizarre.”

“Intrusive but polite,” she said. “They left the house, I think, in good shape.”

Agents of the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) work at the entrance of the residence of US Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), after US authorities conducted a raid as part of an ongoing investigation by the Justice Department, in Washington, DC, US, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon

HSI agents carry out the raod at Ilhan Omar's home on Oct. 12

Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

The Washington Post reported last week that the administration probed Omar’s immigration records in 2019, during the president’s first term, but found no evidence of fraud.

Trump has spent years attacking Omar, an original member of the group of progressive House lawmakers known as “the Squad.”

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump accused Omar of being a “sick, very dishonest person” who “hates our country.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and HSI for comment.

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