EATING THEIR OWN MAGA Pod Bro Rips Terminally Online Vance’s 2028 Ambitions Ben Shapiro has a preferred Republican candidate to succeed Trump, but it is not his VP.

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Ben Shapiro has ripped Vice President JD Vance’s chances of being MAGA’s successor in 2028.

The MAGA podcaster says the millennial Vance, 42, suffers from being terminally online and will only shrink President Donald Trump’s current base, which is already greatly diminished since he won the presidency in 2024.

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“I look at Trump’s coalition, and I say, I’m not sure where Vice President Vance doesn’t shrink that coalition,” Shapiro tells NPR. “Does he do better with Hispanics than Trump did in 2024? There’s no way. Does he do better with with blue collar white voters than Trump did? There’s an outside argument, but is it possible to do better with blue-collar white voters than Trump did in 2024? Very difficult to imagine that.”

Vice President JD Vance has criticized the administration’s unpopular war with Iran after months of cheerleading it. Ben Shapiro says that's not enough for him to grow the MAGA coalition for a 2028 presidential bid. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Compared to Trump, Shapiro says Vance will also struggle to win over both married and single women, and even college-educated voters.

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“Because he has steered so hard into sort of the populist online right, I think it’s going to be very difficult for him to pull that out,” Shapiro said of the latter group.

Shapiro says another quality dogging the VP is his obsession with how he is perceived by online figures like his fellow podcast bros.

“I think he’s extraordinarily online,” Shapiro said. “I think the vice president spends an inordinate amount of time worrying what the podcast bros think, like the Tucker Carlsons, and I think that he steers directly into that. I think his entire affect has been militantly, quote unquote, anti-establishment in ways that are designed to appeal to 21-year-old Joe Rogan listeners. And I think that is not how you win a broad-scale national election.”

Instead, the right-wing podcaster says that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is “obviously” much better suited to carry on the MAGA torch in 2028—or at least a version of it. Shapiro says he has even shared this position with allies of the vice president.

“If you’re building a coalition and basically you have a set of knobs that turn up and down,” Shapiro explained. “For the vice president, I see pretty much all the Trump knobs turned down, and with the Secretary of State, I see some knobs turned way up, and some turned down.”

Vance’s office did not respond to an email seeking reaction to Shapiro’s remarks.

Prediction markets still peg the VP as the most likely Republican to win the party’s nomination in 2028, with Kalshi giving him a 33 percent chance of being the GOP nominee, while Rubio is second at 19 percent.

JD Vance remains the favorite to win the GOP nomination in 2028, but his momentum has trended downward since this time last year. Kalshi

The Trump officials are followed by administration outsiders like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, at 16 percent, then a slew of lesser names with less than a five percent chance: Former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson, and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

No matter who gets the nomination, Shapiro concedes Republicans have a long way to go to be competitive in the next presidential election. He says that Trump surrounding himself with yes-men, like promoting Stephen Miller to be his chief of staff, will only make things more difficult for the party in two years.

“I’m not going to pretend that Republicans don’t have an uphill road in 2028,” he said. “Obviously, they do.”

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