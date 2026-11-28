He’s not sure Trump really “understands” a new proposal he agreed to discuss.

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MAGA Rep. Andy Harris is worried that Donald Trump may have been duped by a Democratic nemesis.

In a Newsmax interview on Saturday, Harris, a Maryland Republican, was asked about Trump saying he’d consider working with progressive Democrat Abdul El Sayed, Michigan’s senator-elect, on a universal healthcare scheme El-Sayed has dubbed “TrumpCare.”

Attempting to explain away Trump’s apparent willingness to consider a plan that Republicans have long railed against, Harris seemed to question the 80-year-old president’s comprehension skills.

“I’m not sure the president understands exactly what he’s calling—El Sayed—is calling for because what he’s calling for is basically extending Medicare to more and more Americans, and Medicare is already bankrupt,” he said.

Abdul El-Sayed and Donald Trump have struck up an unlikely rapport on "TrumpCare." The Daily Beast/Reuters

Harris continued: “So I don’t think the president really understands what El-Sayed had up his sleeve. This is just socialized medicine. It doesn’t work anywhere in the world, and it’s probably not going to work here.”

The proposed collaboration between Trump and El-Sayed is a twist many didn’t see coming, with El-Sayed repeatedly castigating and mocking Trump on the midterm campaign trail, and the president pushing Islamophobic insults about El Sayed.

After his midterm election win, El Sayed began pitching his “Trumpcare” idea to the president on social media, even posting a mockup of a golden TrumpCare card.

The idea seemed to appeal to Trump’s love of gold and projects emblazoned with his name, and he called El Sayed a “very smart guy,” saying he’s agreed to meet the senator to discuss the proposal.

Trump’s surprise enthusiasm for the scheme has shocked many Republicans, with the party having long portrayed universal healthcare as a form of nefarious socialism.

“Oh hell no,” posted Utah Senator Mike Lee on X about the Trump-El-Sayed meeting, while Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy described those who claim the scheme will bring down costs as “too dumb to live.”

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Trump has seesawed since the midterms, pledging to veto Democratic bills, but also suggesting he was open to talking about ways the party could work with the White House.

Trump expressed support for universal healthcare as far back as 1999, though in office he has pursued conventional GOP healthcare policies.

If he pushes ahead with plans to work with Democrats on the issue, it could spark fierce opposition from Republicans.