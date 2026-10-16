HOMEWORK MAGA Senator Humiliated After Debate Question The Trump-endorsed Republican was caught out.

A Trump-endorsed MAGA senator has exposed his own lack of preparation during a heated midterm debate.

Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan and his challenger in Alaska, Democrat Mary Peltola, took part in a “Debate for the State” on Thursday night.

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Trump has championed Sullivan, 61, as “one of the Greatest Senators in America,” with the incumbent joining the 80-year-old president on stage during a rally in Wasilla, Alaska, earlier this week.

Republican Senator Dan Sullivan and Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola participate in a debate in Anchorage, Alaska, October 15, 2026. Kerry Tasker/REUTERS

The debate saw the pair only given 90 seconds each to answer questions put to them by moderators and also voters.

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The pair fired up at each other during the debate, over issues ranging from the Epstein files to the regular MAGA topic of transgender rights.

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Both politicians had notes in front of them on their lecterns as they answered questions.

One question saw them both asked about the high cost of living in Alaska, with heating fuel in the state reaching $8 per gallon in August. Sullivan said, “This is a huge issue which is now hurting people across the state,” before blaming the Biden administration for high costs of inflation and fuel.

Republican Senator Dan Sullivan and Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola participate in a debate in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., October 15, 2026. Kerry Tasker/REUTERS

The current average cost of gasoline in Alaska is around $5.03 per gallon, with diesel around $6.70 per gallon, after Trump’s war on Iran drove up global crude oil prices.

“Everyone regardless of income is being crippled by these prices,” Peltola, 53, said in a reply, also calling out the high cost of health insurance, prescription drugs, and electricity.

“These last few days, I heard of a case where villages or homes are paying $1,500 a month, just for their electricity. That’s not even including their heat,” she said. “Unfortunately, Dan Sullivan has supported a war in Iran that’s raised prices on everything from gas to groceries, and it’s put all of us in a crunch.”

Sullivan then remarked, “Can I ask the moderator a question. We weren’t supposed to get these questions beforehand, were we?”

Mary Peltola and Dan Sullivan during a debate in Alaska. C-SPAN

Moderator Lori Townsend said, “Neither one of you got questions beforehand, absolutely not. No. Absolutely not.”

Sullivan said, “OK, I’m just watching my opponent read from questions that seem to be answered...”

Peltola told Sullivan she was merely “Prepared,” adding “Thank you,” for the backhanded compliment about her skill in answering the question.

Alaska is one of several tight Senate races as Democrats strive to win the majority and flip control of the upper chamber in the Nov. 3 midterms. Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority.

A New York Times/Siena University poll taken Sep. 24-Oct. 1 saw Peltola leading Sullivan, 50 percent to 43 percent.

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