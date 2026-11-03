DON AND DUSTED MAGA’s $50 Million Candidates Caught Secretly Snubbing Trump The president’s political money machine has bankrolled Republicans who quietly reduced his prominence in their midterm campaigns. exclusive BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump’s political money machine has spent more than $50 million helping Republican congressional candidates who have quietly pushed him into the background of their campaigns.

Seven GOP House candidates nixed or reduced Trump’s presence on their websites while benefiting from substantial spending by super PACs backed by his operation, an investigation by PunchUp has found as voters head to the polls for the midterms.

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No Going Back PAC—one of the biggest spenders in this election cycle—and Safety & Affordability PAC reported spending about $50.7 million on the candidates’ election bids, according to an examination of FEC-derived spending records through Oct. 30 by the Daily Beast’s sister Substack.

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Among them is former Florida state lawmaker Mike Beltran, who is challenging Democratic Rep. Kathy Castor in the Tampa Bay area. Earlier this year, Beltran’s campaign website prominently featured his relationship with Trump, including a photograph of the two men together and declarations of his commitment to the president.

The internet never forgets. This picture of Trump and Beltran can still be found on old versions of his website. beltranforcongress.com / screenshot

He later replaced that with a family photo and messaging focused on local priorities, lower costs, and healthcare, as the Washington Post reported. Trump’s endorsement remains listed on Beltran’s homepage.

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Despite Trump’s reduced prominence on Beltran’s website, No Going Back PAC reported spending about $12.7 million to help his electoral chances—much of it attacking Castor.

Where’s Donald now? The main photograph on Beltran’s site at the time of publication. beltranforcongress.com / screenshot

Earlier this year in Kentucky, Republican Ralph Alvarado presented himself as an “America First fighter,” then removed Trump-related imagery and messaging from prominent parts of his website and emphasized his “independent leadership,” the Associated Press reported.

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No Going Back PAC has reported about $5.2 million in spending benefiting Alvarado, including advertising against Democratic opponent Zach Dembo, PunchUp reported.

Now you see it... Dr. Ralph Alvarado with Donald Trump. alvaradoforcongress.com / screenshot

Now you don’t! Dr. Ralph Alvarado is pictured on his website, minus Donald Trump. alvaradoforcongress.com / screenshot

In Iowa, Republican Joe Mitchell removed a description of himself as a “trusted voice in the MAGA movement” from a prominent section of his website that explained why he was running for Congress. His campaign instead emphasized fighting for working families and changing Washington, though he still featured Trump elsewhere in his campaign material.

No Going Back PAC reported approximately $4.5 million in spending benefiting Mitchell’s election bid, the outlet found.

In Texas, Republican Eric Flores has benefited from approximately $6.8 million in independent expenditures from the two Trump-backed PACs, with roughly $4.9 million from No Going Back and the remainder from Safety & Affordability.

This came despite Flores replacing a promise to support Trump’s agenda with a pledge to lower the cost of living, though the president’s endorsement remained on his campaign website.

Another Texas Republican, Carlos De La Cruz, previously promised on his website to be Trump’s congressional “wingman.” That language subsequently disappeared from his biography in favor of a message emphasizing public service. No Going Back PAC has reported spending approximately $10.3 million to boost his candidacy.

De La Cruz still openly describes himself as a Trump conservative and promotes the president’s agenda elsewhere on his website.

While De La Cruz says he is a “Trump Conservative,” he no longer says he is Trump’s “wingman,” as this archived screenshot from his website shows. carlosforcongress.com / screenshot

Arizona Republican Jay Feely and Michigan Republican Michael Bouchard Jr. have also reduced the prominence of Trump endorsements in parts of their campaign materials, while continuing to support him. The two have benefited from approximately $10.1 million and $1 million, respectively, in reported spending by the Trump-backed PACs, according to PunchUp.

The vast financial operation behind the spending is closely connected to Trump’s flagship super PAC, MAGA Inc. FEC records show MAGA Inc. transferred $200 million to No Going Back PAC and another $25 million to Safety & Affordability PAC, both set up in September.

The committees report independent spending to support Republican candidates or oppose their Democratic rivals, rather than contributing directly to the candidates’ campaigns.

MAGA Inc. is an American super PAC that supports Trump and is run by many of his closest aides, past and present. magapac.com / screenshot

Republican National Committee national press secretary Natalie Baldassarre rejected the notion of divisions within the party. “Republicans are fully united behind the president’s agenda,” she told PunchUp, dismissing its reporting as “a lame attempt to manufacture Republican collapse.”

The website changes do not necessarily indicate a break with Trump. Several of the Republicans have continued to promote his endorsement.

Beltran’s campaign denied that the changes represented any retreat from the president. Spokesman Will Hampson told PunchUp that Beltran had “always been consistent about his support of President Trump” and had simply replaced the main photograph with an updated family picture. “We also appreciate any spending that helps get the message out,” Hampson added, referring to the campaign’s criticism of Castor.

MAGA Inc. and the other candidates featured in this article did not respond to requests for comment.

Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.

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