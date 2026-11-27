Anna Paulina Luna said she bears a striking resemblance to a corrupt politician in GTA6.

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Florida GOP lawmaker Anna Paulina Luna is thrilled that a corrupt, drug-taking politician in Grand Theft Auto 6 appears to be based on her.

In an Instagram Post on Thanksgiving, Luna, a staunch Trump ally, said her communications director had pointed out the resemblance between her and the game’s character, Senator Camila Fuentes.

“So there I was eating Turkey and my friend David calls to tell me I am in GTA6🔥🏆! Don’t hate the player, hate the game 🤣🙏🏼🎮. @grandtheftauto6,” Luna wrote Thursday.

In an Instagram post, Ana Paulina Luna claimed to resemble a Grand Theft Auto VI politician. Instagram

In the post, she shared an image of herself holding two guns in front of a Stars and Stripes flag that bears a striking resemblance to an image of Fuentes in the same pose against the same backdrop.

She followed up with a post on X, writing “GTA6 FTW🏆🔥," and shared the same image.

However, some X users were quick to point out that the resemblance might not be complimentary.

“They’re making fun of you,” posted Micah Erfan.

Grand Theft Auto VI depicts the criminal underbelly of a fictionalized U.S. state resembling Florida. Athit Perawongmetha/REUTERS

In the game, Fuentes is a satirical depiction of a celebrity turned Florida MAGA-style populist politician, who’s extorted by a drug lord after footage emerges of her taking cocaine.

GTA6 is based in the criminal underbelly of Vice City, a fictionalized version of Miami, Florida, and satirizes the state’s right-wing subculture of “manosphere” podcasters, conspiracy theories, and dubious dietary supplements.

Elsewhere on the right, the response to the game has been critical—for very different reasons.

The Huffington Post reported that far-right influencers are angry at the game not because of its satirical edge, but because it enables characters to act with empathy to restrain bouts of violence. Fox News pundits, by contrast, have expressed concern over the game’s alleged glorification of criminality.

In the game, Fuentes is depicted as having started her career as a pop star. Luna started out in the military before becoming a MAGA social media influencer. She earned Trump’s endorsement and was elected to represent Florida’s 13th congressional district in 2022.

GTA6, the latest game in the iconic franchise, took 12 years to develop and generated $3.79 billion in the first 24 hours after its release.