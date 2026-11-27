Outgoing Republicans are pointing the finger at the president for dooming the future of the party.

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A Republican who lost a GOP primary to a Trump-backed candidate has blamed the president for the Republican Party’s dire midterm performance.

South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman was one of several candidates who ran in the special Senate primary to fill the seat previously held by the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, who died in July at 77.

Instead, Norman was defeated in a primary runoff by Graham’s sister, Darline Graham, a political novice endorsed by President Donald Trump who was parachuted in to finish her brother’s term.

When the November 3 election came around, the unqualified nepo senator Darline Graham lost the South Carolina Senate race to Democrat Annie Andrews in one of the biggest shock results of the midterms.

Ralph Norman also grumbled about Trump’s involvement in the race during his concession speech. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

With the GOP still licking its wounds after Democrats swept control of the House and Senate, Norman—who did not seek re-election to the House this year—said Trump’s MAGA agenda was “a little bit in turmoil” after the president meddled in midterm races across the country.

“He interjected himself to try to force candidates. Look at Texas as an example. Look at South Carolina,” Norman told Raw Story.

Trump has often cited the success of his endorsed candidates as a sign of his influence over the GOP and its voters. However, nearly 100 Trump-backed candidates lost their House, Senate, or gubernatorial races during this midterm cycle, notably in key contests such as the Texas and Kansas Senate elections.

An unnamed congressional Republican who lost their re-election bid in the GOP’s midterm massacre had harsher words for Trump and his political movement, blaming the president’s decisions for its uncertain future.

“MAGA’s dead,” they told Raw Story. “I mean, come on, everything’s dead. Everything’s up for grabs in 2028.

“Vance is going to be out. Rubio’s going to be out. All because of that f---ing war they all got behind,” they continued.

Donald Trump endorsed Darline Graham following the death of her brother, Lindsey Graham, in July. Jonathan Ernst/Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis, who is leaving office in January, also suggested that Trump’s disastrous foreign policies contributed to the GOP’s heavy midterm losses.

“I think what MAGA was saying in this election, either by not voting or by not voting Republican, is, MAGA was supposed to be about making America great for Americans. America first for Americans,” Lummis told Raw Story.

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“I think that people look at it and think that President Trump in this second term is making America look great in the eyes of the world—it’s happening, it’s true—but that’s not what the Americans thought MAGA was. MAGA’s about Americans. Not about the eyes of the world on America.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.